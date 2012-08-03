LONDON Aug 3 The roar from the crowd when
France's Teddy Riner was crowned Olympic heavyweight judo
champion at the London Games on Friday was so loud he probably
felt it could be heard in Paris.
A hero in his homeland, the 10,000-strong crowd at London's
ExCel Centre, awash with red, white and blue tricolour flags of
France, chanted his name in the sort of reception usually
reserved for pop stars.
"He's worked for four years and today he's won gold," Lorine
Dopierala, 12, her face painted with the colours of the
tricolour. "All the French people were together behind Teddy
Riner," she told Reuters.
"We're proud today. He's the best judo player in the world.
Incredible," said her father.
There's no doubting Riner's popularity or his ability. At
23, he already has won five world championships and has been
beaten just once since he missed out on the title in Beijing.
His route to gold on Friday looked almost inevitable,
brushing off opponents who seemed more interested in not being
unceremoniously thrown to the mat than trying to beat the world
champion.
The support he received was also unsurpassed during seven
days of judo in London. A mere glimpse of the 6ft 8ins (2.04)
giant was enough to send the adoring French supporters into
delirious whoops and screams of "Teddy Teddy" that got more
deafening as the day wore on.
"It didn't feel like I was in London but in Paris," said
Riner, whose nickname is "Teddy Bear".
Many of the favourites for judo gold medals have faltered
during a week of competition, but Riner said he was determined
to stay focused.
"The final was difficult, but from the beginning I felt it
would go my way. It's mine, it's my day, it's my medal," he told
reporters. "I think I will sleep with this medal because for
four years it has been long and hard."
Not only currently the best judoka in the world, he is now
en route to becoming one of the greatest ever.
"Riner stands on the cusp of breaking all judo records, and
it seems like there is nothing that can stop him," said the
International Judo Federation, the sports governing body.
The shaven-headed Riner, who conveys a laid back persona
despite his obvious brute strength, told reporters he now
planned a break of three to four months, or perhaps as long as
six.
"I want to relax in the sun in Guadalupe and to do all the
things that were forbidden for me, just like jet-ski," he said.
Meanwhile all his rivals are left to ponder and plot just
how they can stop him at the Games in Brazil in four years time.
"Nobody is unbeatable," said Brazilian bronze medallist
Rafael Silva. "I can work on my weaknesses, hopefully fight him
and beat him in Rio."
