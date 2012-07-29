LONDON, July 29 Lasha Shavdatuashvili grabbed Olympic gold in the men's -66kg judo category on Sunday in a competition dominated by controversy and shock results.

The unfancied 20-year-old Georgian, the world number 32, defeated Hungary's Miklos Ungvari, 31, to send a small but incredibly noisy group of fans from his homeland wild.

He had reached the final by stunning Japan's Masashi Ebinuma, the world champion, who he hurled to the mat for an automatic winning ippon half way through their semi-final encounter.

Ebinuma had only got to the last four after chaotic scenes following his quarter-final match with South Korea's Cho Jun-Ho.

After the match finished scoreless, the referee and his two judges at first raised their blue flags to indicate Cho had won, to the jeers of the crowd.

The cacophony of boos helped force a reviewing jury to take the unprecedented step of overturning the result. Earlier, all the other top rated judokas crashed out before the final stages.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Matt Falloon.)