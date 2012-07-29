LONDON, July 29 Lasha Shavdatuashvili grabbed
Olympic gold in the men's -66kg judo category on Sunday in a
competition dominated by controversy and shock results.
The unfancied 20-year-old Georgian, the world number 32,
defeated Hungary's Miklos Ungvari, 31, to send a small but
incredibly noisy group of fans from his homeland wild.
He had reached the final by stunning Japan's Masashi
Ebinuma, the world champion, who he hurled to the mat for an
automatic winning ippon half way through their semi-final
encounter.
Ebinuma had only got to the last four after chaotic scenes
following his quarter-final match with South Korea's Cho Jun-Ho.
After the match finished scoreless, the referee and his two
judges at first raised their blue flags to indicate Cho had won,
to the jeers of the crowd.
The cacophony of boos helped force a reviewing jury to take
the unprecedented step of overturning the result. Earlier, all
the other top rated judokas crashed out before the final stages.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Matt Falloon.)