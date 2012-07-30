LONDON, July 30 Russia's Mansur Isaev won the
men's -73kg category on Monday, taking the second gold medal for
his country in judo in a matter of days.
Fourth seed Isaev, 25, came out on top in a fast and furious
fight with Japan's Riki Nakaya.
He deserved gold after beating Nakaya, the world number two,
and reaching the final by overcoming South Korea's Wang Ki-Chun,
the world number one and silver medal winner in Beijing.
He emulated the success of countryman Arsen Galstyan on
Saturday who had won Russia's first judo gold since the collapse
of the Soviet Union.
Mongolia's Nyam-Ochir Sainjargal took bronze by beating
Dutchman Dex Elmont whose brother Guillaume will compete in the
-81 kg section on Tuesday.
It means Mongolia have now won judo medals at every games
since Athens in 2004.
France's Ugo Legrand defeated Wang to win the other bronze,
his country's third judo bronze medal in London, and received a
standing ovation from watching French President Francois
Hollande, who greeted him enthusiastically after his win.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)