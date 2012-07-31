LONDON, July 31 South Korean Kim Jae-bum won judo gold in the men's -81kg category on Tuesday, getting revenge over the man who beat him to the Olympic title four years ago.

In a repeat of their clash in Beijing, 27-year-old Kim, the world number two, overcame holder Ole Bischof from Germany thanks to two yuko scores early in their contest.

Bischof, 32, had been seeking to become the first judoka to win the weight category twice at the Olympics.

Russia's Ivan Nifontov, the 2009 world champion, continued his country's success on the judo mat by winning bronze to add to the two gold medals they have already taken in London.

Canadian Antoine Valois-Fortier beat American Travis Stevens for the other bronze, the first judo medal for Canada since the Games in Sydney in 2000. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)