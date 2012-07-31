LONDON, July 31 South Korean Kim Jae-bum won
judo gold in the men's -81kg category on Tuesday, getting
revenge over the man who beat him to the Olympic title four
years ago.
In a repeat of their clash in Beijing, 27-year-old Kim, the
world number two, overcame holder Ole Bischof from Germany
thanks to two yuko scores early in their contest.
Bischof, 32, had been seeking to become the first judoka to
win the weight category twice at the Olympics.
Russia's Ivan Nifontov, the 2009 world champion, continued
his country's success on the judo mat by winning bronze to add
to the two gold medals they have already taken in London.
Canadian Antoine Valois-Fortier beat American Travis Stevens
for the other bronze, the first judo medal for Canada since the
Games in Sydney in 2000.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)