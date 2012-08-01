LONDON Aug 1 Leadership failures in British
judo have led to disappointment at the London Olympics and the
sport needs an overhaul starting from the very top, said one of
the country's most experienced fighters on Wednesday.
Britain has not won an Olympic judo medal since 2000 and all
but one of its 10 fighters to have competed so far have failed
to make it past the morning rounds.
Winston Gordon, who has appeared at three Olympics, blamed
the leadership of the British Judo Association and its chairman
after he bowed out of the -90kg category.
"My grandmother told me there is a saying -- when a fish
rots, it rots from the head," Gordon told reporters after being
beaten by Russian Krill Denison after an earlier emphatic
victory had given the home crowd hope.
On Tuesday, BPA Chairman Densign White, who competed at
three Games himself, was reported by media to have criticised
the judo fighters for making excuses and refusing to relocate to
a centralised base near London.
"If someone is coming out with those comments, then they
have to look on themselves and see what they have done to help
everything else come through. They are the ones who employ the
coaches," Gordon said.
"The chairman has his opinions, but you should ask him if he
was there when we were training -- and I can tell you something,
he wasn't."
White is due to step down in September and Gordon said he
hoped his replacement "shakes a few feathers".
"Centralisation can work, but you need to get everybody
under the roof, all the coaches from the regional clubs, one or
two of the players sitting around the mat and have a big
discussion on how we can go forwards," he said.
Of the 10 British team members to have so far competed in
London, only three have managed to win a fight, with Colin Oates
the only one to have emerged with his reputation enhanced by
defeating the world number two.
But even he was unable to progress beyond the
quarter-finals.
Gordon, however, believes some of the younger members could
become title challengers with the right development.
"There is a lot of good guys coming through, hopefully I can
inspire them," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Peter Rutherford)