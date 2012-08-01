LONDON Aug 1 Ilias Iliadis put aside his
disappointment at missing out on a judo gold medal at the London
Olympics and said he hoped the bronze he won on Wednesday will
bring some joy to those suffering in crisis-hit Greece.
Iliadis said he wanted his medal, Greece's first of the
Games, to have a positive impact back home. He had been
favourite to add gold in the men's -90kg category to the one he
won in Athens as a teenager eight years ago.
However, he was upset at the quarter-final stage by Russia's
Kirill Denisov before going on to defeat Camilo Tiago for a
bronze medal.
"Really I am happy for this medal because Greece needs this
medal at this time. Greek people need this medal," he told
Reuters. "Everybody knows about the hard times in Greece.
"I want to say thanks to everybody in Greece who was
watching my fight. It would have been good if it was gold but no
bad thing that it's bronze."
Since winning gold in Athens in 2004, which made him an
overnight sensation, Georgian-born Iliadis has literally become
a flagbearer for Greek Olympic sport, chosen to carry their
banner at the Beijing Games.
Not fully fit in 2008, he came home empty-handed and said
before leaving for London he was desperate to cheer up his
nation, where nearly one in four are out of work and wages are
being slashed as the near-bankrupt nation pushes through painful
austerity measures.
In a reflection, perhaps, of how tough times are for Greeks,
his family and their friends were the only obvious Greek fans in
the arena at London's ExCel Centre to watch him in action.
They said the desire to win for Greece might have cost him
the title.
"He was worried because of the pressure," said his sister
Nina Illiadou, who with the rest of his family were wearing
T-shirts that spelled out his name in large letters.
"He's a Greek and he wanted to lift his country but things
didn't turn out as we hoped. He's an athlete and this happens in
judo. We believe that he deserved to win," she told Reuters from
the stands where they had been screaming his name during his
fights.
"We are disappointed (he didn't get gold) because he was so
well prepared and we didn't expect it."
Born Jarji Zviadauri, his Georgian roots were once an issue,
but he has a Greek wife and his easy-going personality -- he was
happy to put his bronze medal on anyone who talked to him -- has
won over most people in his adopted homeland.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)