LONDON, July 29 North Korea's An Kum Ae won gold
in the women's -52kg category on Sunday after a day of surprises
in which all the top seeds were knocked out in the opening
rounds.
The 32-year-old, ranked 25th in the world, went one better
than the silver she who won four years ago in Beijing by beating
Cuba's Yanet Bermoy Acosta with a yuko throw in the extra time
golden score period.
Earlier she put out world champion and tournament favourite
Misato Nakamura of Japan, a bronze medal winner in Beijing,
before comfortably seeing off Italy's Rosalba Forciniti in the
semi-finals.
Bermoy Acosta, 25, had also looked impressive on her way to
the final, comfortably beating Belgium's Ilse Heylen, 35, who
won bronze in Athens in 2004, in the semis.
Italian police officer Forciniti, 26, won bronze thanks to
the decision of the referee and two judges in a very tight
battle with Luxembourg's Marie Muller, 27, who was seeking her
country's first Olympic medal since 1952.
A clearly overjoyed Frenchwoman Priscilla Gneto, 20, beat
Heylen with an ippon throw to take the other bronze in extra
time.
