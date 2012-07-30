(Updates with quotes)
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 30 Judoka Kaori Matsumoto won
Japan's first gold of the London Games on Monday, confessing she
had been forced to give up eating ice cream to become champion.
Matsumoto, 24, the world number one, who had been fast,
aggressive and determined throughout the tournament, won the
final of the women's -57kg category when Corina Caprioriu of
Romania was penalised for a leg grab.
It was the first medal Japan's highly-fancied women's judo
team had won, after disappointment for both Tomoko Fukumi and
Misato Nakamura who had been favourites for gold in lower weight
classes.
Matsumoto, who beat Italian Giulia Quintavalle, the reigning
champion, in the quarter-final before overcoming France's
Automne Pavia in the semis, admitted she had felt under pressure
to do well and had been relieved to win.
"Fukumi knew that this was my first time here in the
Olympics so told me to go for it and Nakamura told me 'You're
going to get the first gold medal for us'," she told reporters.
It was not just the skill and ability of her rivals that
could have got in her way though. Smiling, she admitted her
weakness for unhealthy food could have been her undoing.
"I like to eat, especially snacks and ice cream," she said.
"Before, there was a time when I ate too much, so I was told
by the coach not to eat any of the snacks and ice cream, so that
was really hard for me."
Japan traditionally dominate judo at the Olympics but their
women have underperformed so far.
Caprioriu, the 26-year-old sixth seed, accepted that she had
made a mistake.
"I'm not too disappointed nonetheless, because I've still
won a silver medal, and that's a big thing for me."
She had reached the final by beating in the last four with
an automatic winning ippon, throwing her to the mat with just
seconds left.
Pavia and the American Marti Malloy won bronze.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)