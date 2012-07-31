LONDON, July 31 Palau's Jennifer Anson's London adventure might have lasted just 46 seconds, but she hopes that will still inspire others from her tiny homeland to make their Olympic dreams come true.

Competing in the women's -63kg judo competition, Anson was on her back and out almost as soon as her first fight had started, overwhelmed by a far superior Mongolian opponent.

"When I was out there, everything blacked out in my head," Anson, whose judo club in Palau has just 10 members, told reporters.

She was one of five athletes sent to compete in London from the group of islands in the Pacific Ocean, home to about 20,000 people and hundreds of miles from any major city.

Despite her brief Olympic sojourn, she hopes others from Palau, which first entered Olympic athletes in Sydney in 2000, will follow in her footsteps.

"We may be very small and not a lot of people have heard of Palau, but we can be represented in the Olympic area," said Anson who moved to the islands from the United States when she was two years old. "One day they can also become Olympians." (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)