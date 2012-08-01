LONDON Aug 1 France's Lucie Decosse won gold in
the women's -70kg category on Wednesday, the country's first
Olympic judo title for 12 years.
Decosse, 30, convincingly beat German police officer Kerstin
Thiele, scoring regularly throughout their final clash.
The three-times world champion and silver medallist in
Beijing fell to the mat in tears as victory was confirmed.
The gold adds to the four bronzes France had already won in
judo in London.
A tearful Yuri Alvear won Colombia's first Olympic judo
medal, taking the bronze with victory over China's Chen Fei.
Edith Bosch of Netherlands, 32, won the other bronze, adding
to her silver in Athens and bronze in Beijing.
(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)