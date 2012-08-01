(Updates with quotes, details)
By Michael Holden
LONDON Aug 1 French judoka Lucie Decosse, who
had won every major title except an Olympic gold, finally put
that right on Wednesday, ruthlessly brushing aside her surprise
opponent in the final.
Decosse, 30, the overwhelming favourite in the women's -70kg
category, convincingly beat German police officer Kerstin
Thiele, a tournament outsider, to claim France's first Olympic
judo title for 12 years.
The three-times world champion and silver medallist in
Beijing fell to the mat in tears as victory was confirmed and
her win was met with rapture by the large number of French
supporters in the crowd at London's ExCel Centre.
"I don't think I felt any pressure because I knew that I had
to give everything," Decosse told reporters later.
"I lost at the final in Beijing, I cannot forget that. But I
hope I will only remember my victory in London. I have won two
Olympic medals in two categories and that's no mean feat, and
I'm pleased with myself."
Her gold, the first for France since the Sydney Games,
follows the four bronzes the French team had already won in judo
in London.
Thiele, who admitted getting to the final itself was a big
dream, described her silver medal win as "crazy".
Her semi-final clash with China's Chen Fei had been a tense
affair, during which she took a nasty blow to her face which
stopped the fight for a several minutes.
She burst into tears and clasped her face when the judges
awarded her the match after it was scoreless following extra
time.
"I saw that Thiele having won in the semi-final was very
emotional, she cried, and I thought I'm going to take advantage
of this emotion, and I did and I won," Decosse said.
She added she would not defend her title in Brazil in four
years. Having made the news, she might now also pursue a career
as a television reporter.
A tearful Yuri Alvear won Colombia's first Olympic judo
medal, taking the bronze with victory over China's Chen.
Edith Bosch of Netherlands, 32, won the other bronze, adding
to her silver in Athens and bronze in Beijing.
