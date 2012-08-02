LONDON Aug 2 Kayla Harrison, who contemplated
suicide after being sexually abused by her childhood coach, beat
Britain's Gemma Gibbons in the women's -78kg category on
Thursday to win the first Olympic judo gold for the United
States.
Harrison, 22, the world number two, defeated Gibbons in a
close final with two scoring throws.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who was in the
audience with Russian President Vladimir Putin, commiserated
with Gibbons, Britain's first judo medal winner since Sydney in
2000, as she left the mat.
Audrey Tcheumeo won France's sixth judo medal of the Games
By defeating Abigel Joo of Hungary for bronze.
Brazil's Mayra Aguiar also continued her country's judo
successes, beating Marhinde Verkerk of the Netherlands to take
the other bronze, the Brazilian team's third judo medal.
