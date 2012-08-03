LONDON Aug 3 After days of controversy and
hours of negotiation over whether she could compete in an
Islamic headscarf, Saudi Arabia's first female athlete to appear
at the Olympic Games bowed out on Friday after 80 seconds.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the two Saudi
women chosen to compete at the Games, wore something akin to a
swimming cap to cover her head in her +78kg last-32 judo defeat
by Melissa Mojica.
Despite the quick end to her Olympic adventure, she hopes
her legacy will last for years.
"I'm really happy to be at the Olympics and proud to
represent the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and thank all those who
stood with me," she told Reuters.
The shy 17-year-old looked ill at ease as she entered the
arena in an ill-fitting judogi (a judoka's white robe) that
appeared several sizes too big.
Her bewilderment was hardly surprising as she had never
competed at an international tournament before. She smiled
nervously as she walked to the mat to warm applause and cheers
from the crowd at London's Excel Centre.
"I was afraid when I came out into the arena but I was happy
when I heard the cheering," she said.
The brief fight was rather tame and appeared to be more of a
cuddle with Shaherkani making no real attempts to attack her
opponent.
THROWN TO THE FLOOR
It ended when the teenager was thrown to the floor by the
Puerto Rican for an automatic winning ippon.
Having only taken up the sport two years ago and not yet at
the black belt rank, her defeat was hardly surprising. Her
opponent shook her hand warmly and there were more cheers from
the crowd.
As Shaherkani left the mat, she was then embraced by her
brother, who gave her a lengthy hug.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had extended a
special invitation to her and fellow female Saudi athlete,
teenage 800 metre runner Sarah Attar, after it pressed Saudi
Arabia along with fellow conservative Muslim nations Qatar and
Brunei to end their ban on female participation.
However, Shaherkani's appearance at the Games was thrown
into doubt last week after the International Judo Federation,
the sport's governing body, ruled that she could not compete
wearing a hijab or Islamic headscarf because it would be
dangerous.
The IJF said last week that its regulations forbade headgear
because a fighter could be accidentally choked during the rough,
physical contests.
However, other female judokas said they could not see a
problem with a competitor wearing a hijab.
"I think it's no problem for us, it might be a problem for
her. But I can't see why she shouldn't have it," said Slovenia's
Urska Zolnir, who won gold in the women's -63kg judo category on
Tuesday.
A compromise was struck between the IJF, the Saudi Olympic
Committee and Olympic bosses on an acceptable form of headscarf
after days of deliberation.
