Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 Saudi Arabia's female judo competitor will fight at the London Olympics "without a hijab" the sport's chief said on Thursday.
Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the first two female athletes sent to the Olympics by the conservative Muslim kingdom, will not be wearing the Islamic headscarf when competing in the women's heavyweight tournament next Friday.
"She will fight according to the principle and spirit of judo, so without a hijab," International Judo Federation president Marius Vizer said.
Female participation in sports has long been a controversial issue in Saudi Arabia, where powerful clerics denounce women for exercising, saying it goes against their nature.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.