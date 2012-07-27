By Michael Holden
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 Olympic and Saudi Arabian
officials are in talks with judo chiefs to find a solution after
the sport's governing body ruled the Saudi's female competitor
would have to fight without a hijab, or Islamic headscarf.
On Thursday, the head of the International Judo Federation
(IJF) president Marius Vizer confirmed Wodjan Ali Seraj
Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the first two female athletes sent
to the Olympics by the conservative Muslim kingdom, would not be
allowed to wear a hijab.
Shaherkani is due to compete in the women's heavyweight
tournament next Friday, and her participation could now be in
doubt.
"We still have one week. She is still scheduled to compete,
there's no information that she won't compete," IJF spokesman
Nicolas Messner told Reuters. "We still have time."
He said talks were underway between the Saudi Arabian
National Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) and the IJF to attempt to resolve the issue.
He did not elaborate on how this could be achieved but said
there was "very good collaboration".
IOC spokesman Mark Adams confirmed there had been a meeting
on Thursday.
"It was a positive discussion and we are confident a
solution will be found," he said. Asked what that solution would
be, he said: "there are a range of options."
No one from the Saudi delegation could be reached for
comment.
However, a Saudi official had told Reuters earlier this
month they expected that the women would have to obey the dress
code of Islamic law. He did not elaborate, but other
conservative Muslim countries have interpreted this to mean a
headscarf, long sleeves and long pants.
Vizer told reporters that Shaherkani would fight according
to "the principle and spirit of judo" and thus without a
headscarf.
Shaherkani, who will compete in the 78-kg category in judo,
and teenage 800 metre runner Sarah Attar were the first Saudi
women allowed to take part in the Olympics after talks between
the IOC and the country.
The decision to allow female Saudi athletes to compete at
London was praised by IOC President Jacques Rogge at the time.
"This is very positive news and we will be delighted to
welcome these two athletes in London in a few weeks time," Rogge
said in a statement in early July.
Saudi Arabia was one of three countries, alongside Brunei and
Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the Olympics but
the latter two confirmed earlier this year that their
delegations would include women.
(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)