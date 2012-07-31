By Michael Holden
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Top female judo fighters on
Tuesday backed the decision to allow a Saudi athlete to compete
at the Olympic Games wearing an Islamic headscarf, saying it
would not bother them and would be good for women's sport.
Teenager Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani, one of the
first two Saudi women chosen to compete at an Olympics, had
threatened to pull out after the sport's governing body said she
could not compete wearing a hijab because it was too dangerous.
After days of deliberation, a compromise was struck on
Monday between judo chiefs, Olympic bosses and Saudis meaning
she will now take part in the women's heavyweight section on
Friday.
"I think it's no problem for us, it might be a problem for
her. But I can't see why she shouldn't have it," Slovenia's
Urska Zolnir, who won gold in the women's -63kg judo category on
Tuesday, told reporters.
The appearance in London of Shaherkani, 16, and fellow
teenage 800-metre runner Sarah Attar came after the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) pressed Saudi Arabia along
with fellow conservative Muslim nations Qatar and Brunei to end
their ban on female participation.
"We all want judo to be more democratic and it would be a
good thing if more women were allowed to practice judo," said
France's Gervise Emane, the world champion who won bronze on
Tuesday.
"So if this right has been given to her and it allows her to
do more sport, so be it."
The International Judo Federation (IJF) said last week that
its regulations forbade headgear because a fighter could be
accidentally choked during the rough, physical contests in which
strangling an opponent using their judo outfit is legal.
But a Saudi National Olympic Committee spokesman said on
Monday they had agreed on an acceptable form of headscarf with
the IOC and IJF.
"I don't think this would disturb us very much," Emane said.
"It would possibly be a drawback for her when competing."
The IJF said it was pleased that a solution had been found.
"Working with the IOC a proposal was approved by all
parties," it said in a statement. "The solution agreed
guarantees a good balance between safety and cultural
considerations."
(Editing by Ken Ferris)