Israeli judoka Ariel
'Arik' Zeevi plans to make the most of his final fling at the
Olympics when he steps onto the mat at the London Games.
Zeevi was written off after flopping badly at the Beijing
Games, but after an unexpected victory at the judo European
championships in Russia in April the 35-year-old is once again
among Israel's best hopes for an Olympic medal.
While there has been success for Israeli athletes on the
water, sports commentators have dubbed Zeevi Israel's best male
Olympian on land.
With a bronze medal from the 2004 Athens Games to go with
his four European titles in the under 100kg category, Zeevi
knows that his last chance to add to his medal haul will be at
his fourth and final Olympics in London.
"I am No. 7 in the world, so there are six who are more
favoured than me to win a medal in London," Zeevi said.
"Before Athens I was one of the favourites ... so at that
time I was under a lot of pressure. This time it will be easier
for me to deal with the pressure."
Alongside windsurfing, Judo is Israel's most successful
Olympic sport. Yael Arad was the Jewish state's first medalist
when she won silver in Barcelona in 1992, and Oren Smadja took
bronze that same year.
The powerfully-built Zeevi is an intimidating presence on
the mat, but off it he is a soft-spoken, friendly, intelligent
family man. His priorities have clearly changed.
"I'm Arik Zeevi, I'm 35-years-old, I have two children, Noam
and Amit and I'm married to Ravit, and I have been doing judo
since I was seven years old," he said as he introduced himself.
The disappointment of Beijing prompted the media to say
Zeevi was ready for the scrap heap but even if he fails in
London he knows he has a life outside of judo.
"I was downcast and disappointed and everybody talked about
my failure," he said. "But I think this time if I will fail it
will be totally different.
"I am prepared for it, I have my two children and for me
they are the most important thing in the world, so everything is
put in proportion."
CONDITIONING AND FITNESS
Hampered by a persistent shoulder injury, Zeevi's best years
seemed to be behind him after the 2008 failure and only the
return to the top of the European podium convinced him he had
one more Olympics left in him.
"I feel stronger than in the past, even my conditioning is
better than in the past, but it takes longer to recover from an
injury and after hard training it takes longer to be prepared
for the next session. On the day of competition I need more time
to warm up," he explained.
"I will never be 100 percent fit, after the operation in the
shoulder it's never the same ... but now my technique is not
based on moves involving my right hand, so I have had to find a
way to cancel out my disadvantages," Zeevi said.
Coach Shani Hershko said Zeevi's experience compensated for
his age.
"He is one of the oldest competitors ... very experienced
and has done a lot of good things," Hershko said.
"We are working very hard for him to be in the best shape in
London and to know all his opponents ... but there are 10 others
that can win the gold medal, although we want to make it a
special day in which he will go all the way to the end."
Zeevi said winning the European title after an eight-year
gap, he previously won the title in 2001, 2003 and 2004, had
given him new motivation after a long, lean spell.
"I think the best thing that happened to me after the
Europeans is that I regained my confidence," he said. "I feel
better and more confident for the Olympic Games but in the last
two-three years as I was losing many times and because of the
injuries, the confidence waned."
He said the Olympics would be a very open competition but
that experience would play a major part.
"I'm sure there are some opponents that I have beaten three
or four times so they know that they don't handle me well, but
if I'm thinking about the top 10 in the world ranking list,
everybody is experienced and everybody knows that anything can
happen in one competition," he said.
The family man remains a fierce competitor and winning will
still be the aim on the day of competition on Aug. 2.
"I will come to do my best, I can beat anybody, I know that,
and I can lose also to many opponents, but with good confidence
that everything will connect on the day I can win a medal in
London," he said.
