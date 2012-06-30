By Drazen Jorgic
| ITEN, Kenya, June 30
ITEN, Kenya, June 30 It will take more than
Olympic gold to come between Kenyan marathon runners, neighbours
and best friends Mary Keitany and Edna Kiplagat.
London marathon winner Keitany and world champion Kiplagat
are favourites for the gold in London on Aug. 5.
"For us we have known each other for so long, so we have no
differences," Kiplagat tells Reuters while squeezed next to
Keitany on a sofa by the fire on a chilly evening in Iten, a
small town 2,400 metres above sea level in western Kenya's Rift
Valley.
"We have been friends, we have been running together. She is
like my sister.
"We can't see anything that is going to separate us. If I
win or she wins, no problem," Kiplagat says, before Keitany
adds: "Yes, really no problem."
They have a knack of finishing each other's sentences.
As Kiplagat explains that "whoever is strong on the day of
the competition...", Keitany finishes the point by saying,
"...is simply stronger." They nod in agreement.
The pair, who will represent Kenya alongside world silver
medallist Priscah Jeptoo, spend their early mornings pacing up
and down Rift Valley's green and gentle hills.
They can also be seen running alongside Iten's pot-holed
dusty red roads, where cows often block the path and the town's
entrance sign says "Welcome To Iten - Home of Champions".
FAMILY SUPPORT
Both have husbands involved in long-distance running and
cite their Iten base and family support as vital ahead of
London.
"The (husbands) understand the pain of training, they
understand when we are tired, they give us time to rest and
recuperate," Kiplagat explains from high up in the Rift Valley,
where during the day the Kerio River can be seen meandering
northward on its way to Lake Turkana.
Keitany, 30, adds: "All of them (are important): parents,
husbands and everybody in the family, because at least they know
what is athletics.
"They help us in training, like as a pace maker while others
go in a car to keep you company, so that's why we are grateful."
The African nation's strength over the 42.195-km distance
was highlighted during April's London marathon: Keitany,
Kiplagat and Jeptoo swept the podium places and the top five
finishers were all from Kenya.
Keitany, who also won the race in 2011, ran an African
record of two hours, 18 minutes and 37 seconds to become the
third fastest woman over the marathon. Only British world record
holder Paula Radcliffe and Russian Liliya Shobukhova have gone
quicker.
KENYAN DOMINATION
After a period of domination in the marathon by both men and
women, Kenyan public expectation is high, and the joke on the
streets of Iten is that the race should be run only by Kenyans
to see in which order they will take the top three places.
But Keitany rejects the idea that Kenyans will be untroubled
in their pursuit of medals, citing Russian and Ethiopian runners
as a threat.
The pair have also ruled out breaking records at the Games,
saying the course and conditions will not be conducive.
The Olympic course will be different to the London marathon
route. Games organisers changed the original course, which was
to follow tradition and finish inside the Olympic stadium, to a
route that takes the runners past more of London's landmarks,
including Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge and the Big Ben clock
tower.
Keitany says: "They've changed the course and there are a
lot of corners and we are told it is narrow, so I think we are
just going there to run with our colleagues and try our best to
win but not run a world record."
Kiplagat predicts conditions in the race, which starts at
100 local time, will not be favourable for breaking records.
"(The race) is in summer time and it's going to be hot," the
32-year-old says while eating mango, paw paw and pineapple
pieces from a bowl.
"(Marathon runners) are not good in hot weather, so for us
we cannot say what time we are going to run because it is going
to be a hard race."
