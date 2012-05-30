May 30 Kiteboarders from around the world kill
time on a Chinese beach as calm conditions keep them grounded,
but the 100 or so suntanned athletes seem unperturbed. Ever
since their sport was included on the Olympic programme for the
2016 Games their spirits have been sky high.
The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the
decision to include men's and women's kiteboarding at the
expense of windsurfing earlier this month, describing it as a
"fantastic addition" for the Games in Rio de Janeiro.
While the decision to chop windsurfing prompted jeers from
leading athletes, those at a recent Kiteboard Tour Asia event in
Pingtan, a cluster of Chinese islands in the Taiwan Strait,
lauded the recognition for the fast-growing sport.
Turkey's Salih Cakir has already begun training for 2016 and
says kiteboarding is on the up.
"It's exciting, it's fun, easy to learn, and it's the new
extreme sport everyone's talking about," added Cakir, who runs a
training school in Gokova on the Aegean coast.
International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) Executive
Secretary Markus Schwendtner estimates there are more than 1.5
million competitive and hobby participants globally for the
sport, which sees around 100,000 new learners every year, though
numbers are hard to pin down due to the independent nature of
the sport.
Described as a mixture between windsurfing, surfing and
wakeboarding, freestyle kiteboarders perform daring tricks such
as the "hasselhoff" and the "unhooked raley", though it is the
fast-paced course racing discipline that will appear in Rio.
"Kitesurfing isn't just jumping and hopping around," Cakir
said as kites float past the backdrop of Pingtan's old stone
village houses.
"The freestyle side of people are more relaxed, laid back
and so on. But the racing people, they can be a little bit more
serious."
ACCESS TO EMERGING ECONOMIES
Proponents of kiteboarding say the sport's visual appeal,
portability and accessibility are ideal to get athletes from
emerging economies involved.
"I believe there will in fact be tremendous increase
particularly from the non-traditional sailing countries in
Asia," ISAF Vice President Low Teo Ping told Reuters this month.
KTA founding director Neil Godbold said lower costs for kite
equipment compared to other sailing categories could open the
sport to a wider range of competitors.
"We're not like sailing, coming through a yacht club system.
Kiteboarding has always come from a more commercial angle,"
Godbold said, as crowds of Chinese spectators watched the
competition under a psychedelic swarm of hovering kites.
Ken Nacor of the Philippines, a freestyle Asian champion who
also has one eye on the 2016 Olympics, said kiteboarding was a
perfect fit for his home island of Boracay thanks to its
kite-friendly beaches.
"Pretty much anyone can learn, said Nacor, who coaches
kiteboarding back home when he is not competing, "if you have
good coordination and are not scared of the water".
Critics of the ISAF's decision have voiced concerns over the
safety of kiteboarding, while windsurfing federations have vowed
to get their sport reinstated.
"For kitesurfing, to disconnect yourself from the kite if
something goes wrong is something very difficult to do,
especially for kids," Israeli windsurfer and kiteboarder Amit
Inbar.
"And I don't see kids at the age of eight up to 12 dealing
with a kite in the same safe manner as they can deal with
windsurfing."
Reuters video: Kiteboarding soars after Olympic inclusion
link.reuters.com/guw48s
(Reporting By Sisi Tang; Additional reporting by Jonathan
Gordon and Venus Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Peter Rutherford)