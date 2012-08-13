LONDON Aug 12 Dayron Robles of Cuba did not
finish the 110 metres hurdles final in which he was defending
his Olympic title and Brazilian Cesar Cielo failed to win a
major 50 metres freestyle race in the pool for the first time in
four years.
Argentina did not get the late burst of medals from team
sports they had in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008 to boost a
meagre total at the 2012 London Games.
Latin America will be expecting better in Brazil in four
years time.
A medals haul of 17 and 22nd place in the table was not a
bad return for the future Olympic hosts, even if Brazil failed
to win some almost-certain gold medals while picking up others
unexpectedly.
"In the same way that there are negative surprises, so there
are also positive ones," Brazil team chief Bernard Rajzman told
Reuters.
Brazil will be looking for far more than three gold medals,
five silver and nine bronze when Rio de Janeiro is host in 2016.
The region's biggest and most populous country was let down
in the sports where they have the best training programmes and
facilities but can take heart from surprise results in such
disciplines as boxing, judo and gymnastics.
Brazil are targetting a place among the top 10 on the medals
list at the Rio Games and their haul of medals in London is a
national record and an improvement on Beijing, although the
golden total stayed the same.
If Britain is an example to go by, Brazil can beef up their
sports programmes and prepare to do far better than any Latin
American country has ever done at the Olympics when the
extravaganza is held in South America for the first time.
The large Spanish and Portuguese speaking region, taken as a
whole, has proportionately done poorly at the Olympics, not
least Brazil's great rivals Argentina who picked up a paltry
four medals in London, worse than the six in Beijing.
Sebastian Crismanich's victory in taekwondo was Argentina's
first individual gold medal since Delfo Cabrera won the marathon
at the previous London Games in 1948.
The region has never been noted for investing in a big way
in sport outside soccer apart from the small island of Cuba who
have usually punched above their weight.
BLACK WEDNESDAY
In London, Cuba suffered a black Wednesday during the second
week when Robles, troubled by back pains all season, pulled up
halfway through the high hurdles final he had won in Beijing.
On the same day, compatriot Lazaro Borges was a medal
candidate in the pole vault after finishing second at the World
Championships in Daegu last year. Instead, he broke his pole,
failed to settle into his rhythm with a replacement and failed
to go beyond the qualifying round.
However, Cuba were Latin America's top ranked nation in 15th
place with five gold medals, three bronze and six silver after
their boxers won two titles having surprisingly failed to pick
up any in Beijing.
Colombia were third among the Latin American teams with
eight medals including one gold and three silver after successes
in cycling and Caterine Ibarguen finishing second in the women's
triple jump.
Mexico were right behind them with one less bronze having
shone in archery and diving, and winning a shock gold in soccer
with victory over favourites Brazil in the final.
Isolated results gave Venezuela their first gold medal for
44 years in any sport with Ruben Limardo's victory in fencing
and Guatemala a silver for Erick Barrondo in the 20km walk.
(Additional reporting by Pedro Fonseca; editing by Michael
Holden)