By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, June 28
London's first cable car service
opened its doors to the public on Thursday, a spectacular ride
high across the River Thames near the Olympic Park which will
help visitors to the Games avoid any jams on the ground.
Called the Emirates Air Line, it soars almost 300ft above
the river, offering 360-degree views of the east of the capital
including the O2 concert Arena and the Canary Wharf financial
district.
It opens in time for the Olympics which begin next month and
will help serve three venues south of the river as well as
provide a link to the Olympic Park on its north side.
Passengers can embark at North Greenwich, where the O2
concert arena is based, which will be known as the North
Greenwich Arena during the Games, and where artistic and
trampoline gymnastics will be held as well as some basketball
games.
Nearby Greenwich Park will host equestrian events.
North of the river lies the ExCel Centre where a host of
sporting events will take place including fencing, wrestling,
table tennis, boxing, judo, taekwondo and weightlifting.
The Olympic Park is then a short journey away.
"I think that this will now become one of the great sights
of London," said Mayor Boris Johnson. "It will be something that
people want to come and see, take their children up and it's the
most incredible way of viewing the city."
The 45-million-pound ($70 million) crossing forms part of
Johnson's plans to help revive the neighbouring areas by
creating jobs and stimulating growth.
"This is a developing area of London, this will help this
area of London develop faster," Transport for London (TfL)
Commissioner Peter Hendy told Reuters.
His comments follow criticism from Johnson's opponents, who
wonder how much the taxpayer will have to contribute to the cost
of the project and whether London commuters will actually use it
once the Games are over.
"I think that people have got to bear in mind that the build
cost of this cable car is 45 million pounds, of that 36 million
pounds has been contributed by Emirates Airline, who are
sponsoring it," Johnson told Reuters.
The cable cars have the capacity to carry up to 2,500 people
per hour in each direction - the equivalent to 30 buses - and
take five minutes to cross the river.
The stretch of Thames is currently served by road tunnels,
but no bridges.
A cash single fare costs 4.30 pounds while those using
London's popular "Oyster" travel cards pay 3.20 pounds.
But not everyone was convinced the service will fly.
Restaurant Manager Bobby Chan, 38, who waited 7 hours to be
the first to climb aboard the cable car, told Reuters he didn't
think it would be used regularly by commuters because it was too
expensive.
"It's really nice, it's beautiful, it's just too pricey...
It's really a tourist attraction," he said. "People who live
here, a lot of people who want to cross the river, I don't
believe that they're going to really use it.
"It's just too much. You're better off just using the
trains, it's a lot cheaper."
