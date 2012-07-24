By Avril Ormsby
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 When the curtain goes up on the
Olympic Games on Friday it will confirm London's place as the
only city to host the summer sporting spectacle three times.
But could it be a Games too far?
London hopes to show off the city as a dynamic 21st century
metropolis with shiny new buildings, nestling alongside the
historic capital of Shakespeare and Dickens with its palaces and
cathedrals.
For some critics, though, the Games represent a poisoned
chalice.
"London would, in a perfect scenario, wish to convey to the
world that this is an historical city but a city equipped to
face the 21st century," Ellis Cashmore, professor of culture,
media and sport at Staffordshire University, said.
"But this is the wrong stage in history and the British
don't do these things very well."
London politician Andrew Boff said London 2012 was "one
Olympics too many".
"It always was an Olympics we did not really need," he
added. "London is not a city that needs to be put on the map."
The Games has cost the British taxpayer more than 9 billion
pounds ($13.97 billion)at a time of economic downturn, when
Britons have had to tighten their belts and they have seen
public services pared to the bone.
Public resentment against the Games has been heightened by
concerns about how an already cramped and creaking transport
network, some of which dates back to the 19th century, will be
able to cope with an additional million passengers a day.
Some of that ire will also be directed at the specially
designated Games Lanes which open on Wednesday, designed to
whisk 82,000 athletes, officials, dignitaries, media and
sponsors to stadiums on time, but which will exclude other
motorists and taxi drivers.
The threat of strikes by some train drivers and border staff
have added to the perception of a city overstretching itself.
TIGHT SECURITY
The capital is also threatened with a security lockdown, as
many of the world's leaders and top dignitaries, including first
lady Michelle Obama, arrive for the opening ceremony.
Security was always going to be an issue after four suicide
bombers killed 52 commuters on London's transport network the
day after the capital was awarded the Games in July 2005.
Tensions were also going to be high as 2012 is the 40th
anniversary of the 1972 Munich attack by Palestinian militants
that killed 11 Israeli Olympic team members.
The Games also face a potential threat from dissidents
unhappy with the Northern Ireland peace process.
Britain is to deploy an array of air, navy and military
defences, raising questions about civil liberties. Residents in
east London, near the Olympic Park, have tried to prevent
missile batteries being placed on the roof of their apartment
block, without success.
Up to 9,000 extra police will be walking the streets of
London, while more than 17,000 troops will be deployed after a
botched private security recruitment drive.
Police and politicians say they will do all that is
necessary to deliver a safe and secure Games.
But the failure of private contractor G4S to recruit
its contracted numbers in time to guard venues embarrassed not
only the firm, but also the government and London Olympic
organisers (LOCOG), coming just days before the Games were due
to begin.
The story dominated headlines around the world and could
damage the government's aim of using the Games to lure inward
investment and tourists.
Prime Minister David Cameron has suggested the Games could
generate 13 billion pounds over four years.
The official cost of the Games has trebled since its initial
estimate, with some observers suggesting it could be as high as
12 billion pounds.
This is at a time when Britons are struggling with a
double-dip recession, rising unemployment and severe public
spending cuts.
But organisers say the Olympics have helped regenerate a
previously run-down part of east London, where unemployment is
high and educational skills are low.
AUSTERITY GAMES
The Games will not be so lavish as Beijing's in 2008, but it
will certainly be more extravagant than the last time London
staged the Games in 1948, since dubbed the "austerity Games".
World War Two had crippled the government financially and
left large parts of the capital a scarred bomb site. Building
materials were in short supply and no new venues or athletes
village were built.
London 2012 will also be more spectacular than the first
time the city staged the Olympics in 1908, which was organised
by aristocrats and largely funded by an entrepreneur.
In neither case did the British government stump up any
money, and both made a profit.
The 1908 Games cost 15,000 pounds, excluding the 60,000
pound new stadium which was privately funded, while total
receipts amounted to 21,500 pounds.
The 1948 Games, held amid rationing and post-war gloom, cost
732,000 pounds, while receipts were 762,000 pounds.
"Qualitatively and quantitatively this is in a different
universe to the previous two," Cashmore said about the 2012
Games.
About 6.5 billion pounds has been spent on transport
infrastructure ahead of the 2012 Games, while in 1908, an era of
Edwardian opulence, the only transport improvement was the
extension of a train link.
British athletes were expected to make their own way to
competition in 1908, though Olympic cars for dignitaries made an
appearance in 1948.
Some environmental and human rights groups have targeted
2012 sponsors, but in 1908 demonstrations were thin on the
ground.
"There was very little in the way of public protest, that I
am aware of," Bob Wilcock, vice chairman of the Society of
Olympic Collectors, said.
"There were public disturbances. During the closing
ceremony, there was trouble in the stands and the police had to
intervene, but it was very minor. It was rowdiness, drunken
revellers."
London politician Boff still believes London 2012 will be a
"fantastic Games". "It will be great," he said.
One thing London 2012 may not be able to emulate. In 1908,
Britain topped the medals table.
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
