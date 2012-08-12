LONDON Aug 12 The 2012 London Games succeeded
in refreshing the Olympic brand by injecting enthusiasm as
organisers delivered on their promise to create an event
tailor-made for athletes, Jacques Rogge said on Sunday.
Hours before the flame is extinguished at the stadium's
cauldron during the Games closing ceremony, International
Olympic Committee president Rogge said he was a happy man.
"I am a happy and grateful man. On July 6, 2005 London
promised athletes' Games and that is exactly what we got," said
Rogge, who presided over his last Games, sitting next to London
Games chief Sebastian Coe.
"I will say history has been written by many athletes. The
Games were absolutely fabulous. London has absolutely refreshed
the Games," he told reporters.
Organisers, who struggled with some empty seats in
officials' seating areas in the opening days, saw the British
public pour into the arenas, setting new spectator records.
The host nation have won a record 28 gold medals going into
the final day of competition - their best performance in more
than a century as well as 15 silver and 19 bronze.
Rogge said London would not be the same after hosting the
Games and urged national sports bodies and politicians to
harness the energy and momentum the Olympics had created across
Britain with a long-term sports plan.
"I think this is a challenge Britain faces, to continue on
this wave. There is a great foundation that has been laid."
BALANCED BUDGET
The outpouring of joy and enthusiasm, said Rogge, was vital
for the success of the Olympics, prepared in the midst of a
global economic downturn with an operational budget of two
billion pounds and another 9.3 billion pounds in direct Olympic
investment.
"Everything indicates that the operational budget will be in
balance," Rogge said.
London has had, until now, fewer doping cases than the
Beijing Olympics four years ago with 11 athletes expelled by the
IOC or their teams during the Olympic period starting in July
16.
Another 117 were caught using banned substances in the two
months leading up to the Games.
There were 20 proven cases of doping at the Beijing Games
four years ago, including six horses, down from 26 cases in
Athens in 2004. Five of those positive tests emerged in
re-testing of samples after the Games.
"It is a sign that the system works," Rogge said. "I am
happy about the fact that we could catch athletes who cheated."
He said samples would again be kept for eight years and
re-tested when newer methods of detection emerged or a yet
unknown substance was revealed in the coming years.