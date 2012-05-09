BERLIN May 9 Madrid will not pull out of the
bidding process for the 2020 Olympics despite Spain tipping into
recession late last month, a senior bid official said on
Tuesday.
Spain is under intense pressure from its European peers to
streamline the euro zone's fourth largest economy, reduce a huge
public deficit and fix a banking system battered by a four-year
economic slump and a burst property bubble.
Italian capital Rome had also started bidding for the 2020
Olympics before their government pulled the plug on the
candidacy in February, saying it could not provide financial
guarantees as they worked towards heading off their own debt
crisis.
Following Rome's surprise withdrawal there have been
concerns that Madrid's bid could also be affected by the debt
crisis in Spain, where the economy slipped into recession in the
first quarter in late April.
"Madrid has absolutely no intention of backing out of
bidding for the Games. This is not going to be Rome II," the
bid's CEO of international relations Theresa Zabell told Reuters
in an interview. "We will be in Buenos Aires next year with a
strong bid."
The International Olympic Committee will elect the winning
bid for the world's biggest multi-sports extravaganza in
September 2013 in Argentina, with Istanbul, Azeri capital Baku,
Qatar's Doha and Tokyo also in the running.
Madrid is bidding for the third consecutive time after
losing out to London for the 2012 Games and Rio de Janeiro for
2016.
"The economic situation is an extra item that did not exist
in the last bids," said Zabell, a winner of two Olympic sailing
gold medals. "Bidding for the Olympic Games is not a cost. It is
an investment in our country. Not only in material but also in
morale."
"NEED THE GAMES"
Madrid's bid has all but six venues already in place, but
has decided to shift the focus from past bids on to the Games'
sporting aspect.
Spanish athletes have enjoyed massive success
internationally in recent years, especially the national soccer
and basketball teams, with the country's tennis players also
lifting several titles.
Madrid is also keen to push their capabilities as hosts and
point to the fact that in the last ten years the city has played
host to 85 European championships and 77 world championships.
"Few cities can boast of holding so many international
events of such a large category," she said.
In the coming two years the Spanish capital will host six
more world championships for Olympic sports.
"We really need the Games. We have a high percent of
unemployment and we need the Games to get the country moving,"
Zabell said.
"Unemployment for people under 25 years is very high and
they are the best qualified generation of people we have in the
history of Spain and we need to give them their first job
opportunity. There is no better force to change than the Games."
Zabell said Madrid's bid was also the only one from the
heart of Europe and would provide a safe return after the first
South American Games in 2016.
"New countries are trying to bid for the Games that
traditionally did not bid before," said Zabell.
"But I personally don't think the Olympic Games can go from
new countries (Brazil in 2016) to new countries. They have to
come back to countries where they know the Games will be a
quality experience."
