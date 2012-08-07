LONDON Aug 7 It's been the best of times and
the worst of times for two shopping malls on opposite sides of
London.
At the new Westfield Stratford City bordering the Olympic
Park in east London, business has boomed during the 2012 Games,
so much so it had to limit access at the weekend.
But across town at Westfield in west London, poor sales and
a lack of shoppers reflect many areas of the capital not
connected to the Olympics where there are worries they will not
benefit from the July 27-Aug. 12 Games and may even be hurt by
them.
Economist Nouriel Roubini, dubbed "Dr Doom" for anticipating
the 2008 financial crisis, made his prediction early.
"The Olympics are an economic failure," he wrote on Twitter.
"London is totally empty, a zombie city."
Not at Stratford City. The new mall of Australia's Westfield
Group closed to non-Olympic ticket holders on Friday and
Saturday when organisers said 450,000 people flocked to the
Games, most of them moving through the mall to the main entrance
of the park, buying food, sportswear and merchandise as they
went.
Some of the shopping centre's shops have seen more than 50
percent more customers since the Olympics began, a spokeswoman
for consumer behaviour analyst Experian said.
"In our wildest dreams we had no idea it was going to be
this busy," said Ruth Sharvona, general manager at the Stratford
City branch of John Lewis department store. A company spokesman
estimated around 10,000 customers were visiting per day.
"The first day of the Games there was suddenly a massive,
double, triple-fold level of footfall and sales. What we took in
a week last year we now take in half an hour," she added.
"We're selling about 500 burgers a day. Normal would be
about 100," said Vikram Marla, general manager at Exceptional
Sausages in the mall's food hall.
The picture couldn't have been more different 12 miles west
on the other side of town. At Britain's number one shopping
centre Westfield London, some shop floors were almost deserted.
"It's dead, it's completely dead," said a sales assistant at
one high-end retail outlet stocking glamorous designer clothing.
"From 2,000 people a day we're now getting about 600 or 700."
"The whole place seems quieter," said Kevin Speck, 30, who
works at a hairdressing salon on an outside walkway that
normally teems with bag-laden shoppers.
A Westfield Group spokeswoman predicted visitor numbers for
the whole of 2012 for the two centres, which house around 600
shops and 130 food outlets, at between 50 and 60 million, with
estimated sales around 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).
That compares with total British retail sales in 2011 of 303
billion pounds, British Retail Consortium figures showed.
Both malls had extended their opening hours by up to 30
percent in anticipation of a large influx of Games visitors,
but only at the 1.45 billion-pound Stratford City, Europe's
largest urban shopping centre, has that paid off.
"When the Olympics began, we were expecting our sales to go
up or even double, but we didn't even meet our target sales,"
said a sales assistant at a store at Westfield London selling
skin and hair products.
Westfield refused to estimate just how big a windfall it had
received at Stratford City, or to say whether the increase was
enough to offset any losses at its other mall. It also declined
to give any estimates of total receipts or visitors.
A statement issued by the company on Tuesday said that
numbers were up at both malls from the previous week, however.
WESTFIELD LONDON NOT ALONE
Retailers across the city had been fearful that the Games
would deliver nothing but transport chaos and massive crowds yet
were hopeful they might also bring an Olympic bounce needed in
the middle of a recession.
The government had promised the Games would bring 13 billion
pounds of economic benefits, hoping to assuage critics who saw
the 9.3 billion pound ($14.55 billion) cost as too expensive
given Britain's strained finances.
Last week, Experian figures showed footfall in the capital's
usually thronging West End, full of shops, restaurants, bars and
theatres, was down 4.5 percent from the same time last year.
Fearing that London's already creaking system of buses, and
underground and overground trains would buckle under the strain
of record passenger numbers, transport bosses had originally
asked Londoners to stay away from the city centre.
When it became clear that the system was coping after the
first business day of the Games, Prime Minister David Cameron
encouraged Londoners back.
"London's working well, it's open for business, come back
into the capital, come and shop, come and eat in London's
restaurants and let's make sure that all of London's economy
benefits from this," Cameron told Sky television last Thursday.
But many Londoners had already booked holidays or made plans
to work from home - or stay at home to watch the Games.
The latest Experian data suggests customers may be slowly
returning to central districts, however, thanks both to the
success of the Games and that of the British team, which on
Tuesday increased its total medal haul to 48, including 22
golds, its best performance since 1908.
"Clear messages that the city is dealing effectively with
the Olympic crowds and relaxed Sunday trading laws (longer
hours) have together made an impact and certain retailers and
particular sites witnessed a significant increase in shopper
numbers," Experian said on Tuesday.
Chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce, Colin
Stanbridge, was hopeful the upturn would continue.
"If this Olympics follows the pattern of others, then we
will start to see more and more people in the centre of the city
and its shops in the second week," he told Reuters.
"The real benefit will come in the months and years after
the Games when we see increased visitors coming to London to
visit and to shop."
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
