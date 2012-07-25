LONDON, July 25 An 11-year-old boy who managed
to fly from Manchester to Rome without a passport, ticket or
boarding pass on the eve of the London Olympic Games has left
red faces among airport officials, who are investigating how he
did it.
Manchester Airport spokesman John Greenway said initial
inquiries revealed the boy passed through border controls and
ticket checks without documentation on Tuesday just by closely
tailing families. He was discovered only after passengers raised
concerns mid-way through the flight.
Manchester, in northern England, is hosting several Olympic
soccer teams playing at the city's famous Old Trafford stadium.
The airport and the airline, Jet2, have suspended several
staff. Transport Secretary Justine Greening has demanded a
report.
"We'll be looking to rectify [the situation] as soon as
possible, making sure it doesn't happen ever again," Greenway
said.
The airport emphasized the boy did not pose a security risk.
"He did go through full security screening. So he didn't
present a threat to himself, to other passengers, to the
aircraft," Manchester Airport Director of Communications Russell
Craig told Sky TV.
The boy was escorted back to Manchester on a return flight
and reunited with his parents on Tuesday evening.
Spokesman Greenway said the airport has not beefed up
security to the level of the international airports around
London, which are seeing the bulk of visitors for the July
27-Aug. 12 Games.
"But it's the busy summer period for us so there will be
additional security staff on anyway," he said.
Speaking on Sky TV, Transport Secretary Greening said:
"We place an incredibly high premium on making sure that
security checks are being done and obviously I'll be very keen
to understand exactly what happened in that case."
(Reporting by Sophie Kirby; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)