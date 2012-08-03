LONDON Aug 3 London Mayor Boris Johnson hosted
R upert Murdoch at an Olympic swimming event on Friday, fuelling
speculation that the head of News Corp might be poised to
endorse a bid by the Games cheerleader for the leadership of the
Conservative Party.
Johnson has supported the media tycoon despite a police
investigation into phone-hacking by journalists at titles owned
by News International, News Corp's UK operation.
Johnson has said he was warned in 2006 he may have been a
victim of phone-hacking. As mayor of London, he is also head of
the police force investigating the hacking allegations.
Johnson has defended the invitation, saying the 81-year-old
Murdoch has done much to promote British sport. "I have a big
programme of engagements and it is the right thing to do," the
mayor told Reuters on Tuesday.
The mayor's office said on Friday Murdoch was among 23
business leaders Johnson hosted at the event.
"For me, it's totally inappropriate behaviour and beyond the
jokey-blokey style," Jenny Jones, a member of the London
Assembly for the Green Party, said of the invite.
"Boris Johnson does an awful lot of things that are close to
the bone, but this borders on a lack of understanding of what's
going on."
The Guardian newspaper said Murdoch might be set to back
Johnson to take over as leader of the conservatives from Prime
Minister David Cameron. The newspaper cited sources familiar
with Murdoch's thinking, and referred to his tweeted praise for
the organisation of the Games so far.
"London in best shape ever," Murdoch tweeted on Aug. 2. "All
overboard about the Olympics, brilliantly organized by Zeb Coe
and Boris Johnson."
He later corrected the spelling of the organising committee
chairman's first name to Seb.
Many UK media have speculated that Johnson hopes to
capitalise on a successful Games to launch a bid for the
leadership of his party.
A YouGov survey for Murdoch's the Sun newspaper this week
suggested support for the Conservatives would rise to 37 per
cent if Johnson was leader, up from 34 percent now.
The mayor has long defended Murdoch's role in the 1970s and
1980s, when he defeated trade union opposition to simplify
newspaper production and cut costs.
"In the life of the city - I think he did a lot of good,"
Johnson told Charlie Rose on U.S. public television in June. "I
mean you know the guy is - look, I'm - I'm a believer."
Murdoch has stepped down from a string of boards overseeing
the Sun, Times and Sunday Times newspapers in Britain, News Corp
said in an internal memo earlier this month.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)