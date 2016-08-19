Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 13 in Rio de Janeiro
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 35 33 32 100
2. Britain 22 21 13 56
3. China 20 16 22 58
4. Germany 13 8 11 32
5. Russia 12 15 17 44
6. Japan 12 6 18 36
7. France 8 12 14 34
8. Italy 8 10 6 24
9. Netherlands 8 4 4 16
10. Australia 7 10 10 27
11. South Korea 7 3 8 18
12. Hungary 7 3 4 14
13. Brazil 5 5 5 15
14. Spain 5 2 3 10
15. Croatia 5 2 0 7
16. Jamaica 5 0 2 7
17. New Zealand 4 8 3 15
18. Kenya 4 4 0 8
19. Canada 4 3 11 18
20. Kazakhstan 3 5 7 15
21. Cuba 3 2 4 9
22. Argentina 3 1 0 4
23. Ukraine 2 4 2 8
24. North Korea 2 3 2 7
25. Poland 2 2 4 8
26. Belgium 2 2 2 6
26=. Thailand 2 2 2 6
28. Colombia 2 2 1 5
29. Uzbekistan 2 1 5 8
30. Greece 2 1 2 5
30=. Switzerland 2 1 2 5
32. Iran 2 0 3 5
33. Denmark 1 6 6 13
34. South Africa 1 6 2 9
35. Sweden 1 4 3 8
36. Belarus 1 3 2 6
37. Armenia 1 3 0 4
38. Slovenia 1 2 1 4
38=. Serbia 1 2 1 4
40. Indonesia 1 2 0 3
41. Czech Republic 1 1 6 8
42. Georgia 1 1 3 5
42=. Ethiopia 1 1 3 5
44. Romania 1 1 2 4
45. Bahrain 1 1 0 2
45=. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
45=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
48. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
49. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
50. Bahamas 1 0 0 1
50=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
50=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
50=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
50=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
50=. Jordan 1 0 0 1
56. Azerbaijan 0 4 6 10
57. Turkey 0 2 2 4
58. Malaysia 0 2 1 3
59. Ireland 0 2 0 2
60. Lithuania 0 1 3 4
61. Mongolia 0 1 1 2
62. Philippines 0 1 0 1
62=. Algeria 0 1 0 1
62=. Grenada 0 1 0 1
62=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1
62=. Qatar 0 1 0 1
67. Norway 0 0 3 3
67=. Egypt 0 0 3 3
69. Tunisia 0 0 2 2
69=. Israel 0 0 2 2
71. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
71=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
71=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
71=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
71=. Austria 0 0 1 1
71=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
71=. Morocco 0 0 1 1
71=. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1
71=. India 0 0 1 1
71=. Finland 0 0 1 1
71=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1
71=. Mexico 0 0 1 1
Total 243 243 286 772
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze