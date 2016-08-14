Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day eight in Rio de Janeiro:
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 24 18 17 59
2. China 13 11 17 41
3. Britain 10 13 7 30
4. Germany 8 5 3 16
5. Japan 7 3 14 24
6. Russia 6 9 8 23
7. Australia 6 7 9 22
8. Italy 6 7 5 18
9. South Korea 6 3 4 13
10. France 5 8 5 18
11. Hungary 5 3 3 11
12. Netherlands 3 2 3 8
13. Spain 3 0 2 5
14. New Zealand 2 6 0 8
15. Canada 2 2 8 12
16. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7
17. Belgium 2 1 1 4
17=. Thailand 2 1 1 4
19. Croatia 2 1 0 3
20. Switzerland 2 0 1 3
21. Iran 2 0 0 2
22. Sweden 1 3 1 5
23. Denmark 1 2 3 6
24. North Korea 1 2 2 5
25. Belarus 1 2 1 4
26. Romania 1 1 2 4
26=. Brazil 1 1 2 4
26=. Poland 1 1 2 4
29. Slovenia 1 1 1 3
30. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
30=. Colombia 1 1 0 2
30=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
33. Czech Republic 1 0 3 4
34. Ethiopia 1 0 2 3
34=. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
36. Greece 1 0 1 2
36=. Jamaica 1 0 1 2
36=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
39. Singapore 1 0 0 1
39=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
39=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
39=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
39=. Argentina 1 0 0 1
44. South Africa 0 5 1 6
45. Ukraine 0 3 1 4
46. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
46=. Kenya 0 2 0 2
46=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2
49. Lithuania 0 1 2 3
50. Georgia 0 1 1 2
51. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
51=. Turkey 0 1 0 1
51=. Ireland 0 1 0 1
51=. Cuba 0 1 0 1
51=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1
51=. Philippines 0 1 0 1
57. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2
57=. Norway 0 0 2 2
57=. Egypt 0 0 2 2
57=. Israel 0 0 2 2
61. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
61=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
61=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
61=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
61=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
Total 140 140 153 433
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
