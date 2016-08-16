Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 10 in Rio de Janeiro:
Rank Country G S B Total
1. U.S. 26 23 26 75
2. Britain 16 17 8 41
3. China 15 14 17 46
4. Russia 11 12 12 35
5. Italy 8 9 6 23
6. Germany 8 6 6 20
7. France 7 9 7 23
8. Japan 7 4 16 27
9. Australia 6 7 9 22
10. South Korea 6 3 5 14
11. Netherlands 6 2 3 11
12. Hungary 5 3 4 12
13. Spain 3 0 2 5
14. New Zealand 2 6 0 8
15. Kazakhstan 2 3 5 10
16. Brazil 2 3 4 9
17. North Korea 2 3 2 7
18. Kenya 2 3 0 5
19. Canada 2 2 9 13
20. Colombia 2 2 0 4
21. Switzerland 2 1 2 5
21=. Cuba 2 1 2 5
21=. Poland 2 1 2 5
24. Belgium 2 1 1 4
24=. Thailand 2 1 1 4
26. Croatia 2 1 0 3
27. Uzbekistan 2 0 4 6
28. Jamaica 2 0 2 4
29. Iran 2 0 1 3
29=. Greece 2 0 1 3
31. South Africa 1 5 1 7
32. Sweden 1 4 1 6
33. Denmark 1 3 4 8
34. Belarus 1 2 2 5
35. Romania 1 1 2 4
36. Slovenia 1 1 1 3
37. Slovakia 1 1 0 2
37=. Bahrain 1 1 0 2
37=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2
37=. Argentina 1 1 0 2
41. Czech Republic 1 0 5 6
42. Ethiopia 1 0 3 4
43. Taiwan 1 0 2 3
44. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2
45. Bahamas 1 0 0 1
45=. Fiji 1 0 0 1
45=. Singapore 1 0 0 1
45=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
45=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1
50. Ukraine 0 4 1 5
51. Azerbaijan 0 2 1 3
52. Turkey 0 2 0 2
52=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2
54. Lithuania 0 1 2 3
55. Georgia 0 1 1 2
56. Malaysia 0 1 0 1
56=. Ireland 0 1 0 1
56=. Grenada 0 1 0 1
56=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1
56=. Armenia 0 1 0 1
56=. Algeria 0 1 0 1
56=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1
56=. Philippines 0 1 0 1
64. Norway 0 0 3 3
65. Israel 0 0 2 2
65=. Egypt 0 0 2 2
67. Tunisia 0 0 1 1
67=. Estonia 0 0 1 1
67=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1
67=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1
67=. Portugal 0 0 1 1
Total 177 177 196 550
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze
(Editing by John O'Brien)