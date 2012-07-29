China led the Olympic medal standings after winning two gold and four silver on day two of the London Games on Sunday. That gave China six golds total and 12 medals overall.

The United States are second with three gold medals and 11 overall. Italy are third with two gold and seven total medals. South Korea are fourth with two gold and five overall medals while France are fifth with two gold and four total. Rank Country G S B Total 1. China 6 4 2 12 2. U.S. 3 5 3 11 3. Italy 2 3 2 7 4. South Korea 2 1 2 5 5. France 2 1 1 4 6. North Korea 2 0 1 3 7. Kazakhstan 2 0 0 2 8. Brazil 1 1 1 3 8=. Hungary 1 1 1 3 8=. Australia 1 1 1 3 11. Netherlands 1 1 0 2 12. Russia 1 0 3 4 13. Georgia 1 0 0 1 13=. South Africa 1 0 0 1 15. Japan 0 2 3 5 16. Britain 0 1 1 2 17. Cuba 0 1 0 1 17=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1 17=. Romania 0 1 0 1 17=. Poland 0 1 0 1 17=. Colombia 0 1 0 1 22. Norway 0 0 1 1 22=. Belgium 0 0 1 1 22=. Serbia 0 0 1 1 22=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1 22=. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 22=. Canada 0 0 1 1 22=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 22=. Ukraine 0 0 1 1 22=. Slovakia 0 0 1 1 Total 26 26 30 82 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze