China leads the medal standings after three days of
competition.
Rank Country G S B Total
1. China 9 5 3 17
2. U.S. 5 7 5 17
3. France 3 1 3 7
4. North Korea 3 0 1 4
5. Italy 2 4 2 8
6. South Korea 2 2 2 6
7. Russia 2 0 3 5
8. Kazakhstan 2 0 0 2
9. Japan 1 4 6 11
10. Australia 1 2 1 4
11. Romania 1 2 0 3
12. Brazil 1 1 1 3
12=. Hungary 1 1 1 3
14. Netherlands 1 1 0 2
15. Ukraine 1 0 2 3
16. Georgia 1 0 0 1
16=. South Africa 1 0 0 1
16=. Lithuania 1 0 0 1
19. Colombia 0 2 0 2
20. Britain 0 1 2 3
21. Cuba 0 1 0 1
21=. Germany 0 1 0 1
21=. Mexico 0 1 0 1
21=. Poland 0 1 0 1
21=. Thailand 0 1 0 1
21=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1
27. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
27=. Belgium 0 0 1 1
27=. Canada 0 0 1 1
27=. Indonesia 0 0 1 1
27=. India 0 0 1 1
27=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
27=. Mongolia 0 0 1 1
27=. Norway 0 0 1 1
27=. Serbia 0 0 1 1
27=. Slovakia 0 0 1 1
27=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1
Total 38 39 43 120
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze