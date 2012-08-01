Aug 1 China lead the Olympic medal standings
after Day 5 on Wednesday.
Results Table
Rank Country G S B Total
1. China 17 9 4 30
2. U.S. 12 8 9 29
3. South Korea 6 2 4 12
4. France 5 3 5 13
5. North Korea 4 0 1 5
6. Germany 3 8 2 13
7. Italy 3 4 2 9
8. Kazakhstan 3 0 0 3
9. Japan 2 4 11 17
10. Russia 2 4 5 11
11. Britain 2 3 4 9
12. Hungary 2 1 1 4
13. Ukraine 2 0 4 6
14. South Africa 2 0 0 2
15. Australia 1 6 2 9
16. Romania 1 3 2 6
17. Brazil 1 1 1 3
17=. Netherlands 1 1 1 3
19. Georgia 1 0 0 1
19=. Lithuania 1 0 0 1
19=. Slovenia 1 0 0 1
19=. Venezuela 1 0 0 1
23. Cuba 0 2 1 3
23=. Colombia 0 2 1 3
25. Mexico 0 2 0 2
26. Canada 0 1 5 6
27. Norway 0 1 1 2
27=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2
29. Denmark 0 1 0 1
29=. Thailand 0 1 0 1
29=. Sweden 0 1 0 1
29=. Spain 0 1 0 1
29=. Egypt 0 1 0 1
29=. Czech Republic 0 1 0 1
29=. Poland 0 1 0 1
29=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1
37. Slovakia 0 0 2 2
37=. New Zealand 0 0 2 2
39. Qatar 0 0 1 1
39=. Singapore 0 0 1 1
39=. Greece 0 0 1 1
39=. Belarus 0 0 1 1
39=. Moldova 0 0 1 1
39=. Mongolia 0 0 1 1
39=. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1
39=. India 0 0 1 1
39=. Serbia 0 0 1 1
39=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1
39=. Belgium 0 0 1 1
Total 73 74 82 229
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze