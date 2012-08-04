LONDON, Aug 4 The United States led the Olympic medal standings after Day Seven of the London Games on Friday.

There have now been 20 world records set at the London Games. There were 47 world records set in the Beijing Games four years ago with 12 set at the Athens Games in 2004.

Results Table Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 21 10 12 43 2. China 20 13 9 42 3. South Korea 9 2 5 16 4. Britain 8 6 8 22 5. France 8 5 6 19 6. Germany 5 9 6 20 7. Italy 4 5 3 12 8. North Korea 4 0 1 5 9. Kazakhstan 4 0 0 4 10. Russia 3 12 8 23 11. South Africa 3 1 0 4 12. New Zealand 3 0 3 6 13. Japan 2 8 11 21 14. Cuba 2 2 1 5 15. Netherlands 2 1 3 6 16. Hungary 2 1 2 5 17. Poland 2 1 1 4 18. Ukraine 2 0 4 6 19. Australia 1 9 4 14 20. Romania 1 4 2 7 21. Brazil 1 1 4 6 22. Belarus 1 1 2 4 23. Slovenia 1 0 2 3 24. Venezuela 1 0 0 1 24=. Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 24=. Georgia 1 0 0 1 24=. Lithuania 1 0 0 1 28. Mexico 0 3 1 4 29. Canada 0 2 5 7 30. Colombia 0 2 1 3 30=. Spain 0 2 1 3 32. Czech Republic 0 2 0 2 32=. Sweden 0 2 0 2 34. Denmark 0 1 2 3 35. India 0 1 1 2 35=. Kenya 0 1 1 2 35=. Norway 0 1 1 2 35=. Belgium 0 1 1 2 35=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 35=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2 41. Thailand 0 1 0 1 41=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1 41=. Croatia 0 1 0 1 41=. Egypt 0 1 0 1 45. Slovakia 0 0 3 3 46. Moldova 0 0 1 1 46=. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 46=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1 46=. Serbia 0 0 1 1 46=. Qatar 0 0 1 1 46=. Hong Kong 0 0 1 1 46=. Iran 0 0 1 1 46=. Singapore 0 0 1 1 46=. Greece 0 0 1 1

Total 113 115 125 353 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze