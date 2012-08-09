Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 The United States lead the Olympic medal standings after Day 13 of the London Games on Thursday. Results Table Rank* Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 39 25 26 90 2. China 37 24 19 80 3. Britain 25 13 14 52 4. Russia 12 21 23 56 5. South Korea 12 7 6 25 6. Germany 10 16 11 37 7. France 8 9 12 29 8. Hungary 8 4 3 15 9. Italy 7 6 6 19 10. Australia 6 13 10 29 11. Kazakhstan 6 0 3 9 12. Japan 5 14 14 33 13. Netherlands 5 5 6 16 14. Iran 4 4 1 9 15. North Korea 4 0 1 5 16. Belarus 3 3 4 10 17. Jamaica 3 3 3 9 18. Cuba 3 3 2 8 19. New Zealand 3 2 5 10 20. Ukraine 3 1 6 10 21. South Africa 3 1 1 5 22. Spain 2 7 2 11 23. Romania 2 5 2 9 24. Denmark 2 4 3 9 25. Czech Republic 2 3 3 8 26. Brazil 2 2 7 11 27. Kenya 2 2 3 7 28. Poland 2 1 6 9 29. Croatia 2 1 1 4 30. Switzerland 2 1 0 3 31. Ethiopia 2 0 2 4 32. Canada 1 5 10 16 33. Sweden 1 3 3 7 34. Slovenia 1 1 2 4 35. Georgia 1 1 1 3 35=. Norway 1 1 1 3 37. Dominican Republic 1 1 0 2 38. Turkey 1 0 1 2 38=. Lithuania 1 0 1 2 38=. Ireland 1 0 1 2 41. Grenada 1 0 0 1 41=. Algeria 1 0 0 1 41=. Venezuela 1 0 0 1 44. Colombia 0 3 3 6 45. Mexico 0 3 2 5 46. Azerbaijan 0 2 3 5 47. Egypt 0 2 0 2 48. India 0 1 3 4 48=. Slovakia 0 1 3 4 50. Mongolia 0 1 2 3 50=. Belgium 0 1 2 3 50=. Armenia 0 1 2 3 53. Malaysia 0 1 1 2 53=. Tunisia 0 1 1 2 53=. Estonia 0 1 1 2 53=. Serbia 0 1 1 2 53=. Thailand 0 1 1 2 53=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2 53=. Taiwan 0 1 1 2 60. Finland 0 1 0 1 60=. Cyprus 0 1 0 1 60=. Guatemala 0 1 0 1 60=. Portugal 0 1 0 1 60=. Botswana 0 1 0 1 60=. Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 66. Singapore 0 0 2 2 66=. Greece 0 0 2 2 66=. Qatar 0 0 2 2 66=. Moldova 0 0 2 2 70. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1 70=. Hong Kong 0 0 1 1 70=. Kuwait 0 0 1 1 70=. Saudi Arabia 0 0 1 1 70=. Argentina 0 0 1 1 70=. Puerto Rico 0 0 1 1 70=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 70=. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 70=. Latvia 0 0 1 1 70=. Afghanistan 0 0 1 1 70=. Tajikistan 0 0 1 1
Total 238 240 271 749 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (*Rank by Gold)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.