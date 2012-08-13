(Corrects year in 11th paragraph)
By Paul Majendie
LONDON Aug 11 Imagine a soldier trapped behind
enemy lines. He fights his way out with his sword, swims across
a lake, grabs the nearest horse, gallops through the forest and
makes a last dash for freedom on foot, occasionally firing a
pistol to fend off his adversaries.
That, in essence, is modern pentathlon, the brainchild of
Baron Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics.
The five-discipline sport celebrates its 100th birthday at
London 2012 but critics argue that it is an anachronism, an
esoteric event struggling to get television ratings in an
already crowded Olympic schedule.
That is fiercely denied by Germany's Klaus Schormann, the
positively messianic president of the International Modern
Pentathlon Union for the past 20 years who says the sport richly
deserves to be called modern, especially in London where
competitors are using laser pistols and electronic targets for
the first time.
Once a sport dominated by military officers - including a
notorious Russian cheat - modern pentathlon would not look out
of place in a James Bond film now.
"Thanks for 100 years, let's look forward to another 100
years. That is our goal," said Schormann whose sport survived a
vote in 2005 on its Olympic future.
Despite Schormann's optimism, modern pentathlon's days could
be numbered. Next year, the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) will pick 25 core sports for the 2020 Games onwards.
One sport will be cut from the programme and a new one will
be introduced as the IOC seeks to keep the Games relevant to a
younger audience.
Baseball and softball are competing with karate, roller
sports, sports climbing, squash, wakeboard and the martial art
of wushu for a spot in the 2020 Games, when the hosts will be
either Istanbul, Madrid or Tokyo, and Olympic analysts say
modern pentathlon could be at risk of losing its place.
COMPACT SPORT
In London on Saturday, meanwhile, the competitors were
fencing and swimming in the Olympic Park.
Then they were due to head to Greenwich Park for riding,
running and shooting. By the time they get to Rio de Janeiro in
2016, the athletes will be competing in one venue over the one
day which should help the sport to be more televisual.
"It is a very compact sport now. I think Coubertin would be
very proud," Schormann said. "The sport is the most modern in
the Olympics with all the technology we have, with laser
shooting at electronic targets."
Coubertin crusaded fervently for modern pentathlon's
inclusion in the Olympics. He wanted soldiers around the world
to be involved in friendly competition.
The baron would have been turning in his grave over the
exploits of Soviet military officer Boris Onischenko in the
now-discontinued team event at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Competitors became suspicious about his fencing scores and
he was found to have equipped his sword with a hidden circuit
breaker that meant he could record a hit at the touch of a
button. He was disqualified, whisked away in disgrace and never
seen again outside the Soviet Union.
No sport would ever dare to boast that it is drug-free but
Schormann argues that the new format in modern pentathlon offers
no real advantage to the cheat looking for a chemical boost.
"You are competing in so many disciplines (fencing,
swimming, riding, running and shooting) that it makes no sense.
You are training your body in balance with the five
disciplines," he told Reuters in an interview at the fencing
hall, barely able to contain his enthusiasm as modern pentathlon
stepped into the Olympic limelight for a day.
Detractors say it is an elitist sport that is far too
expensive.
Schormann said: "We are reducing the costs all the time. You
just load your battery to shoot. The horses are supplied by the
organising committee. You use your fencing equipment for years."
The competitors have changed too. "They are not any longer
dominated by military people. We have soldiers and police but 80
percent or more nowadays are students," he said.
Schormann, himself a modern pentathlete for Germany from
1961-1974, said: "It's exciting for the spectators and the
athletes. They love it. To celebrate another 100 years for our
sport, that is the goal for the future."
