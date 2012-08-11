LONDON, Aug 11 Czech Republic's David Svoboda won
the Olympic men's modern pentathlon fencing at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday with 1024 points. The current leaders after
this phase are Czech Republic's David Svoboda with 1024 points
and Russia's Aleksander Lesun and China's Cao Zhongrong with
1000 points.
Results Table
Fencing Overall
1. David Svoboda (Czech Republic) 1024 1024
2. Cao Zhongrong (China) 1000 1000
2. Alexander Lesun (Russia) 1000 1000
4. Denis Cherkovskis (Latvia) 952 952
5. Andrei Moiseev (Russia) 928 928
6. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany) 880 880
6. Robert Kasza (Hungary) 880 880
6. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus) 880 880
6. Adam Marosi (Hungary) 880 880
10. Rustem Sabirhusin (Kazakhstan) 856 856
11. Shinichi Tomii (Japan) 832 832
11. Amro El Geziry (Egypt) 832 832
13. Thomas Daniel (Austria) 808 808
13. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine) 808 808
13. Sam Weale (Britain) 808 808
13. Nicola Benedetti (Italy) 808 808
13. Nick Woodbridge (Britain) 808 808
13. Dmitri Meliakh (Belarus) 808 808
13. Yaser Hefny (Egypt) 808 808
20. Jung Jinhwa (Korea) 784 784
20. Oscar Soto (Mexico) 784 784
20. Stefan Koellner (Germany) 784 784
20. Christopher Patte (France) 784 784
20. Riccardo De Luca (Italy) 784 784
25. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala) 760 760
25. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania) 760 760
25. Esteban Bustos (Chile) 760 760
25. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan) 760 760
29. Edward Fernon (Australia) 736 736
29. Hwang Woojin (Korea) 736 736
29. Arthur Lanigan O'Keefe (Ireland) 736 736
29. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland) 736 736
33. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine) 712 712
34. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.) 688 688
34. Wang Guan (China) 688 688
34. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic) 688 688