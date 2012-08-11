LONDON Aug 11 Czech military officer David
Svoboda fenced his way to the top of the leader board and
equalled the Olympic fencing points record on Saturday after an
action-packed start to the modern pentathlon, which is
celebrating its 100th birthday at the London Games.
Svoboda, whose identical twin brother recently completed the
Hawaii Iron Man contest, ended with 1,024 points after fighting
all the other 35 athletes in the day-long contest which now
moves to the swimming pool before ending up in Greenwich Park
for the horse riding, running and shooting that complete the
five events.
The 27-year-old, who likes to watch films and drink a couple
of beers to relax on the night before competition, finished 24
points clear of China's Zhongrong Cao and Russian world number
one Aleksander Lesun, who is hoping to cap a memorable 2012 - he
won the world championships and became a father earlier this
year.
It was an equally solid start for the 30-year-old Chinese
athlete, ranked 25 in the world and known as Uncle Cao because
he is the oldest member of the Chinese modern pentathlon team.
(Reporting by Paul Majendie, Editing by Clare Fallon)