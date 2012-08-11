LONDON Aug 11 Czech military officer David Svoboda fenced his way to the top of the leader board and equalled the Olympic fencing points record on Saturday after an action-packed start to the modern pentathlon, which is celebrating its 100th birthday at the London Games.

Svoboda, whose identical twin brother recently completed the Hawaii Iron Man contest, ended with 1,024 points after fighting all the other 35 athletes in the day-long contest which now moves to the swimming pool before ending up in Greenwich Park for the horse riding, running and shooting that complete the five events.

The 27-year-old, who likes to watch films and drink a couple of beers to relax on the night before competition, finished 24 points clear of China's Zhongrong Cao and Russian world number one Aleksander Lesun, who is hoping to cap a memorable 2012 - he won the world championships and became a father earlier this year.

It was an equally solid start for the 30-year-old Chinese athlete, ranked 25 in the world and known as Uncle Cao because he is the oldest member of the Chinese modern pentathlon team. (Reporting by Paul Majendie, Editing by Clare Fallon)