LONDON Aug 12 Four-time Olympian Elena Rublevska of Latvia took an early lead in the women's modern pentathlon on Sunday, winning the fencing competition as the battle for the last gold medal of the London Games began.

A sport invented by Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, the one-day event involves fencing, swimming, horse-riding, shooting and running.

Having bided their time for the first 15 days of the Olympics, the women pentathletes finally went into action for a gruelling day of non-stop sport in three different locations just as the Games were drawing to a close.

Modern pentathlon is celebrating its Olympic centenary in London, having made its debut in Stockholm in 1912. But women pentathletes have only been competing in the Olympics since the Sydney Games in 2000.

Rublevska, 36, is the only one of them to have competed in all four Games between 2000 and 2012. She won silver in Athens in 2004.

She won Sunday's fencing competition with 1,000 points, having won 25 bouts and lost 10. It was a close contest between her and first-time Olympian Adrienn Toth of Hungary, 21.

Toth, a former junior world champion, finished in second place with 976 points from 24 victories and 11 defeats. World number one Laura Asadauskaite of Lithuania, 28, came third with 952 points from 23 victories and 12 defeats.

Derided by critics as an archaic sport not easily accessible to young athletes around the world, modern pentathlon has introduced multiple innovations over the past 20 years to try to keep in touch with the times.

The main novelty at the London Games is the combination of running and shooting into a single biathlon-style event, to make a more exciting finale for spectators.

LASER GUNS

First up was the three-hour fencing event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, where each of the 36 competitors fenced against each of the others in bouts lasting up to one minute.

The cavernous Box resonated with the clinking of epees, the yells of the athletes all competing at the same time on nine separate pistes and the cheers of the fans.

Later, the athletes head to the Aquatics Centre, a short distance away across the Park, for a 200 metres freestyle swim.

After that they move to Greenwich Park, in a different area of London, for a showjumping competition in which the athletes are assigned unfamiliar horses to ride, just to complicate matters. The combined shooting and running event also takes place at Greenwich Park.

Athletes shoot at five targets and once they have hit them all, they run 1,000 metres. They do this three times in a row. In another innovation, they will use laser guns and electronic targets instead of the traditional air pellet pistols.

Under a complex scoring system, points awarded to athletes in the first three events are combined into a time handicap, meaning that whoever is in the lead after the first three events gets to start the combined event first. The others follow in an order determined by their score.

Whoever crosses the line first wins the gold medal, making it easy and exciting for spectators to follow.

Modern pentathlon faces an uncertain future. It survived a vote on its Olympic future in 2005 but will be at risk next year when the International Olympic Committee picks 25 core sports for the 2020 Games onwards.

There will be stiff competition from sports including baseball, karate and squash. (Editing by Mark Meadows)