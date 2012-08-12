(Fixes Asadauskaite's nationality in paragraph 1)
LONDON Aug 12 Lithuania's Laura Asadauskaite
and Brazil's Yane Marques go into the combined shoot and run
finale of the women's modern pentathlon level after a riding leg
in which just one athlete scored maximum points.
Ukraine's Iryna Khokhlova was the only competitor out of 36
to manage a clean run of the 12-jump circuit in Greenwich Park,
while world number one Asadauskaite toppled just one rail to put
her on 3,268 points after three events, the same as Marques.
France's Amelie Caze also knocked down just one rail,
leaving her third behind the leaders going into the final event,
with Britain's Samantha Murray in fourth.
A sport invented by Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the
modern Olympics, modern pentathlon involves fencing, swimming,
horse-riding, shooting and running. At the 2012 Olympics, it
takes place in a single day at three separate venues.
Under a complex scoring system, points awarded to athletes
in the fencing, swimming and riding are combined into a time
handicap, meaning that whoever is in the lead after those events
gets to start the combined running and shooting event first. The
others follow in an order determined by their score.
Whoever crosses the line first in the biathlon-style finale
wins gold, making it easy and exciting for spectators to follow.
Hungary's Adrienn Toth, who had led the field after the
first two events, dropped to fifth after knocking down five
rails during her ride, and will begin the finale nine seconds
behind the leaders.
Her compatriot Sarolta Kovacs, who performed poorly in the
fencing but broke the Olympic record to finish first in the
swimming leg, dropped to 33rd place after a disastrous ride in
which she fell off her horse at the penultimate jump.
Modern pentathlon is celebrating its Olympic centenary in
London, having made its debut in Stockholm in 1912. But women
pentathletes have only been competing since the Sydney Games in
2000.
Latvia's Elena Rublevska, silver medalist in Athens in 2004
and the only woman pentathlete to have competed in all four
Games since Sydney, won the fencing with 1,000 points, having
won 25 bouts and lost 10.
But she was less strong in the water and finished 16th in
the riding, dropping to eighth position ahead of the finale.
Germany's Lena Schoeneborn, the defending Olympic champion,
goes into the combined shoot and run in 21st place, 59 seconds
behind the leaders, and may find it hard to claw her way back
into contention for a medal.
Derided by critics as an archaic sport not easily accessible
to young athletes around the world, modern pentathlon has
introduced innovations over the past 20 years to try to keep in
touch with the times.
For London running and shooting were combined into a single
event to make for a more exciting finale.
Athletes shoot at five targets and once they have hit them
all, they run 1,000 metres. They do this three times in a row.
In another innovation, they will use laser guns and electronic
targets instead of the traditional air pellet pistols.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Kylie MacLellan, Editing by
Mark Meadows and Jason Neely)