July 29 The Olympics went to Lewis Hamilton's head on Sunday as the McLaren driver gave Britain a winner to celebrate, something that has yet to happen at the London Games, with victory in the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix.

Hamilton, the 2008 world champion who won from pole position to chequered flag at the Hungaroring, wore a helmet with the words 'Go Team GB' and 'Go Team Grenada' on top with the two countries' flags on a yellow background.

Team mate Jenson Button, who finished in sixth place on Sunday, had the Union Jack painted on top of his helmet and 'Go Team GB' written on either side.

Button has more of an Olympic connection than Hamilton, with his performance engineer Tom Stallard winning a silver medal as part of Britain's rowing eight at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Britain 541-strong team is the biggest at the Games. Hamilton's paternal grandfather emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean island of Grenada, whose small team has never won an Olympic medal. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)