(Adds Ankie Spitzer comment)
By Keith Weir
LONDON, July 24 Olympic organisers hit back on
Tuesday at criticism of the way they had honoured 11 Israeli
team members killed at the 1972 Munich Games and rejected calls
to hold a minute's silence for them during the opening ceremony.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques
Rogge led a surprise tribute in the athletes village in London
on Monday but that low-key event failed to satisfy relatives of
the victims or Israeli officials.
London organising committee chairman Seb Coe told Reuters he
felt the tribute had been appropriate and played down calls for
the 40th anniversary of the massacre to be marked with a higher
profile commemoration.
"We marked it yesterday in the Olympic Park, in the village
with the signing of the truce wall and the president's very
poignant words about those Israeli athletes who lost their lives
in 1972," London Organising Committee chairman Coe told Reuters
in a television interview.
U.S presidential candidate Mitt Romney has said he backs an
official minute of silence at the opening ceremony on Friday
which will be held in front of a crowd of 60,000 in the Olympic
stadium and is expected to be watched by more than a billion
people on television.
Coe was present at the tribute on Monday, which included a
minute's silence, and said it had been fitting.
"That was absolutely appropriate," said Coe, a double
Olympic gold medallist who is the public face of the Games in
Britain.
"It was in the athletes' village which is exactly where that
act of barbarity took place. I think that balance yesterday was
struck perfectly."
Ankie Spitzer, wife of murdered Olympic fencing coach Andrei
Spitzer, will be in London this week to press her campaign for a
moment of silence after gathering more than 100,000 signatures
in a petition.
"We, the families of the 11 murdered Israeli athletes at the
Olympic Games in Munich in 1972, consider the 'private' moment
President Rogge had yesterday in the Olympic Village, only as a
general rehearsal for what we expect him to do during opening
ceremonies in London," Spitzer said in a statement on behalf of
the victims' families.
"We will continue our efforts to have the memory of our
loved ones honoured at the opening ceremony on Friday."
The Jerusalem Post newspaper said Israeli officials were
"underwhelmed" by Rogge's response. It quoted a diplomatic
official who called it a ceremony that nobody knew about or paid
attention to.
Palestinian guerrillas from the Black September group
attacked the Israeli team and took hostages in Munich after
scaling a perimeter fence with their weapons concealed in sports
bags.
Within 24 hours, 11 Israelis, five Palestinians and a German
policeman were dead after a standoff and subsequent botched
rescue effort.
(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by John Mehaffey)