LONDON Aug 8 Hundreds of guests were evacuated,
without injury, after a barbecue caught fire at New Zealand's
London Olympic hospitality house on Wednesday.
"There was a fire this evening at approximately 7.30pm (1830
GMT) in the outdoor area of Kiwi House in London, an outdoor
oven caught fire," the New Zealand Olympic committee said in a
statement.
"People were safely and swiftly evacuated, and emergency
services were called. Once people were safely evacuated the BBQ
gas bottle exploded. There are no reported injuries and the
situation is now contained."
BBC television reported that up to 700 people were evacuated
after the fire near King's Cross station. Two fire engines and
10 firefighters put the blaze out.
Kiwi House, inside Central St Martins College, is open to
athletes, officials and the public and is a short walk from the
Javelin high speed train terminal that takes passengers to the
Olympic Park.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)