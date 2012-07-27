By Paul Majendie
LONDON, July 27 At the Olympics in Ancient
Greece, there was much eating, drinking and poetry reciting.
Ritual sacrifices placated Zeus and winners were crowned
with olive wreaths. The male athletes ran naked and women were
banned from the Games.
Now the opening ceremony is a giant shop window for the host
nation to sell itself to a global audience of more than one
billion people. Ranging from nationalistic fervour to camp
bombast, it sets the tone for the Games.
Once all the razzmatazz of the showbusiness start is out of
the way, however, the format is strictly laid down by the
Olympic Charter.
First comes “the Parade of Nations as the athletes file in,
state by state, with Greece at the head and the host nation
bringing up the rear. The athletes are of course what the
Olympics are all about but even for diehard sports fans, this is
a long, drawn-out affair.
Then come the speeches which are anodyne, strictly formatted
and do not deviate. Cynics might say this is the perfect time
for British television viewers to exit en masse and brew up a
quick cup of tea.
Up first is the host city's Olympic chief, then
International Olympic Committee (IOC) boss Jacques Rogge and
finally the head of state proclaiming: "“I declare open the
Games of...." This was a job Queen Elizabeth first performed
back in 1976 when, as Canada's monarch, she formally opened the
Montreal Games.
The Olympic flag is then carried with much pomp and
circumstance into the 80,000-seat stadium. and hoisted up the
flagpole to the strains of the Olympic hymn.
One athlete and one judge then solemnly declare the Olympic
oath, promising to obey the rules and “committing ourselves to a
sport without doping. Hurdler Ed Moses will not like to be
reminded of the 1984 Los Angeles opening ceremony when he
fluffed his lines.
Then comes the real tearjerker -the one moment that everyone
remembers: the torch is brought into the stadium after its
journey from Ancient Greece where it was originally lit by the
power of the sun.
In Britain it had to survive a trip round the country in one
of the wettest summers ever suffered by a country where
discussing the weather is a national pastime.
Who lights the cauldron is one of the most closely guarded
of all Olympic secrets. Irreverent British bookmakers have been
having fun this time, even offering odds of 100-1 that Queen
Elizabeth herself would grasp the torch and perform the task.
In Ancient Greece, messengers were sent far and wide to
ensure that a truce was declared and no wars were fought during
the Games.
At the Modern Olympics, doves were the perfect symbol,
released across the stadium as a potent symbol of peace
That was until 1988 when the doves in Seoul got too close to
the flame and were unceremoniously incinerated in a game pie
that was not quite the grandiose gesture originally intended for
the Games.
