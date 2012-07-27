LONDON, July 27 Britain's Queen Elizabeth
arrived at the opening ceremony of the Olympics in spectacular
style on Friday, greeted by a huge roar from the crowd as she
appeared in the stadium to help officially open the London
Games.
Minutes earlier the 86-year-old monarch appeared in her
first film role on big screens with the James Bond actor Daniel
Craig at Buckingham Palace, her London residence.
In the film, the two were seen entering a helicopter which
swept off over the capital. Minutes later a helicopter appeared
above the stadium and released two people who parachuted just
past the stadium.
The Queen then walked into the opening ceremony in east
London, before the 60,000 strong audience, and before a choir
sang the national anthem.
Britain's Queen is enjoying her highest level of public
popularity in 20 years following the celebration of her Diamond
Jubilee this year and the royal family is expected to take a
high-profile role during the Games.
The Queen's equestrian granddaughter Zara Phillips is also
competing.
Some 1 billion people were expected to watch the opening
ceremony around the world which will launch the 17 days of
sport.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)