LONDON, July 27 Saudi Arabia's first female
Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony
to the London Games on Friday, dressed in traditional hijabs, or
Islamic headscarfs.
Saudi Arabia was one of three countries, alongside Brunei
and Qatar, never to have sent female athletes to the Olympics
but the latter two confirmed earlier this year that their
delegations would include women.
Wojdan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shaherkani and Sarah Attar are
due to compete in the +78kg category in judo and 800 metres
respectively after Saudi Arabia broke with its practice of
sending male-only teams to the world's biggest multi-sports
event.
On Thursday, International Judo Federation president Marius
Vizer said Shaherkani would have to fight without a hijab - a
decision that is likely to cause controversy in Saudi Arabia,
where female participation in sports has long been a
controversial issue.
Powerful clerics denounce women for exercising, saying it
goes against their natural role.
