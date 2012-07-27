* Queen Elizabeth and 007 steal show
* Athletes march on, Usain Bolt struts for the cameras
* Giant bell rings out to start madcap opening ceremony
* Mystery surrounds identity of final torch bearer
By Mike Collett-White and Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 27 James Bond actor Daniel Craig
and Britain's Queen Elizabeth stole the show at a spectacular
2012 Olympic opening on Friday, appearing together in a comic
film beamed to 60,000 people in the main stadium and a billion
viewers around the world.
After a an eccentric and exuberant trip through British
history and culture, athletes took centre stage in London as the
Greek team kept Olympic tradition and led out thousands of
competitors dressed in national costumes.
They marched around the stadium in double quick time, urged
on by the up-tempo beats of the Bee Gees band and others, and
the world's fastest man Usain Bolt strod confidently with the
Jamaican flag while playing up to cameras and cheering fans.
Libya and Egypt represented a new chapter in their history
after the tumultuous events of the Arab Spring, while the first
female Olympic athletes from Saudi Arabia, Brunei and Qatar made
history by making an appearance.
Earlier, footage featuring the 86-year-old monarch
complemented a show that "Slumdog Millionaire" director Danny
Boyle turned into an unabashed celebration of the host nation
stamped with an unmistakeably cinematic style.
While it struck the wrong note with some media commentators
covering the ceremony around the world, the packed live audience
was swept along in the drama.
In the tongue-in-cheek film Craig wears his trademark tuxedo
and enters Buckingham Palace. The queen, with two corgis at her
feet and in her cinematic debut, turns from a writing desk and
says simply: "Good evening, Mr. Bond."
The moment drew a huge cheer from the crowd, not used to
seeing Her Majesty play such an informal part in proceedings,
and coincides with a resurgence in the royal family's popularity
following the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Doubles of Bond and the queen then parachuted from a
helicopter above the stadium, built on the Olympic Park in a
once derelict area of London's East End, and the national anthem
sang by schoolchildren and Union flag raising followed.
SATANIC MILLS
The surreal footage and stunt had been kept a closely
guarded secret in the buildup to the ceremony, which ends with
the lighting of the Olympic cauldron.
Over the following 17 days, the drama of sporting contest
takes hold the length and breadth of Britain as more than 16,000
athletes from 204 countries will strive to achieve their
ultimate dream - Olympic gold.
The ceremony, inspired by Shakespeare's "The Tempest" and
backed by rousing music from across the centuries, began with a
playful recreation of an English rural idyll with grassy
meadows, fences, hedges, a water mill, maypoles and a cottage.
A cast including shepherdesses, sheep, geese, dogs and a
village cricket team filled the stage during the one-hour
prologue to the show that included a dramatic, low-level
fly-past by the jets of the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows stunt
team.
After "England's green and pleasant land" came the "dark
Satanic mills" of William Blake's famous poem.
Titled "Pandemonium", the next phase saw the grass uprooted
and fences torn down to be replaced by a blackened landscape of
looms and foundries that conjured the Industrial Revolution.
To the deafening beat of hundreds of drummers, giant
chimneys rose from the ground and began to belch smoke as a
small army of volunteers, dressed as 19th century factory
workers, forged one of the five Olympic rings.
The giant orb was raised to the sky to join the four others,
letting off a fountain of sparks and drawing gasps from many in
the audience.
All around, especially designed "pixel" light boxes
installed next to every seat accompanied each scene and created
giant images of waves, flags and words.
In the second of three "acts", Boyle paid homage to the
National Health Service, an emotive subject in Britain where
people hold the right to free health care close to their hearts.
Hundreds of dancing and roller-skating nurses and doctors
pushed beds on to the now empty stage, and when the beds were
illuminated, they spelled "GOSH" for the cherished Great Ormond
Street children's hospital in London.
"The atmosphere was electric coming out into the stadium -
like we could take over the world with our beds!" said Rachel
Dobbin, a speech and language therapist from London who
performed as a nurse in the ceremony.
"I want to do it again, even in spite of all the rainy
rehearsals!"
VOLDEMORT VS POPPINS
Giant representations of famous villains from English
literature, including J.M. Barrie's Captain Hook, J.K. Rowling's
Voldemort and Ian Fleming's Childcatcher, rose from their beds.
They were quickly vanquished by dozens of Mary Poppins
characters descending from cables criss-crossing the stadium
roof, carrying brightly illuminated umbrellas.
Comedian Rowan Atkinson, adopting the globally recognised
character of mischievous Mr. Bean, brought the house down as he
joined the London Symphony Orchestra playing a single note
throughout the score to Olympic film "Chariots of Fire".
The final act, starring hundreds of young nightclubbing
dancers, was a breathless journey through popular British
culture over the last five decades, featuring music from
everyone from the Sex Pistols to Queen and the Jam to the Who.
Sitting at a computer outside a small house on stage was Tim
Berners-Lee, the Londoner who invented the world wide web and
enabled the explosion of social networking that is playing a
major part at the London Games.
Mid-ceremony he tweeted to his almost 83,000 followers "This
is for everyone".
Soccer player and A-list celebrity David Beckham played a
brief part, filmed steering a boat that sped along the River
Thames with the Olympic torch on board.
At one end of the stadium stands a grassy knoll topped by a
tree and at the other end the 23-tonne bell, which Bradley
Wiggins, Britain's winner of this year's Tour de France, rang to
kick off proceedings.
Among the crowd were celebrities, ordinary Londoners,
visitors from abroad and dignitaries including U.S. First Lady
Michelle Obama as well as presidents, prime ministers and
European royalty.
Boyle paid tribute to the 10,000 volunteers, cast and crew
taking part in the ceremony which had as its theme "Inspire a
Generation".
"We hope the feeling of the show is a celebration of
generosity," he said. "There's no better expression of that than
these volunteers."
Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will be among the many performers
on the night, but the biggest secret of all - who has the honour
of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the end of the show -
remains a mystery.
