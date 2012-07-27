* Volunteers put life on hold to perform at ceremony
* Camaraderie blossoms through bad weather, long rehearsals
* Artistic director Boyle firm favourite with performers
By William James
LONDON, July 27 The exuberant show that Britain
put on for the world on Friday was the culmination of months of
rainy rehearsals by thousands of volunteers.
For some of the 7,500 amateur performers, preparing for the
opening ceremony of the London Olympics demanded
long, late commutes and personal expense - but it has generated
memories expected to last a lifetime.
"As soon as I found out in January that this is what I was
going to be doing, I put my life on hold. 'For those three
months I'm not doing anything, I'm not going anywhere'," said
Patricia Henley, a university researcher based in London who
played one of hundreds of nurses dancing around hospital beds.
She began rehearsing in mid-April in a segment designed by
artistic director Danny Boyle to pay tribute to the staff of the
National Health Service. In total she and her group spent almost
150 hours perfecting their routine.
"It's been really demanding," said Matt Andrews, a volunteer
actor from Leytonstone in east London.
"At the beginning I had doubts about whether I should do it
because of the time needed. But my wife was really encouraging
and said 'No, you must do it, you'll regret it if you don't.'
And she was absolutely right," Andrews said.
LIFELONG FRIENDS
High spirits and camaraderie were on display in the last few
hours before the performers entered the Olympic park to don
their make-up and costumes.
"I've made some really great friends here, lifelong friends,
and that's what sums up the Olympics. For me, it's Britain being
really inclusive - so many people coming together from all walks
of life and putting on this show," Andrews said.
At one wet rehearsal earlier this month, some of the
volunteers distributed song sheets and broke into a modified
chorus of the Irish ballad "Danny Boy" that they had planned,
using a secret Facebook group, to express their appreciation for
Boyle.
"If he's not made Sir Danny Boyle after this, I swear I will
eat my hat... and my neighbour's hat. It's just amazing," said
Henley.
HIGH PRICE
For some, participating in the ceremony has cost more than
just weekends and evenings. Pam Hollyman, who has worked in the
NHS for 32 years, said she had been commuting from her home in
Chichester, southwest of London, at a total cost of up to 400
pounds ($630).
"I'd spend that much on a holiday, but this was worth it,"
she said.
Others said they knew of people who had travelled to
rehearsals from as far as Belfast in Northern Ireland and the
Scottish capital, Edinburgh.
As the pace of rehearsals has picked up, culminating in two
marathon half-day practice runs at the stadium earlier this
week, so has the strain of such a huge commitment.
"I have had to rely on my family to hold the fort. These
last few weeks have been tough for them. But it was worth it,
they came up to see the ceremony rehearsal and they were blown
away," said Jess Hillicks, who travelled two hours by train and
tube to get to the park.
"I feel really privileged to have been part of it. It's a
once in a lifetime experience. To be on stage and be part of
something so global, and yet so personal - with it being hosted
in Great Britain - that's what made it worth it for me."
