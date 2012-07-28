LONDON, July 28 Almost 27 million Britons
watched the Olympic opening ceremony, trumping viewing figures
for last year's royal wedding and underscoring a growing sense
of excitement as London hosts the Games for the third time.
Around the globe, approximately one billion people were
reported to have watched director Danny Boyle's celebration of
British history and culture on Friday, the UK government said on
Saturday.
The domestic audience peaked at 26.9 million during a
section featuring dancing doctors and nurses in a tribute to
Britain's state-funded National Health Service, according to
figures from the BBC.
Britons showed plenty of stamina during the near four-hour
show. More than 19 million were still watching when the Olympic
cauldron was lit at half past midnight (2330 GMT).
Britain has spent around nine billion pounds ($14.1 billion)
to build and stage the Games, returning to London for the first
time since 1948.
Some Britons questioned the cost at a time of deep cuts in
government spending while fears over security and transport
furthered tempered enthusiasm for the world's biggest sporting
event.
However, the mood appears to have lifted as the Games
finally got under way after seven years of preparation.
The television audience for last year's wedding of Prince
William and Kate Middleton peaked at 26.3 million when the
couple reached the altar in Westminster Abbey, according to
industry data.
The royal wedding was shown on several British channels,
while the BBC has the exclusive rights to the Olympics.
England's 1966 World Cup victory over West Germany is the
most watched programme in British television history, with an
estimated audience of 32.3 million, according to research by the
British Film Institute.
The 1997 funeral of Princess Diana also drew an audience of
more than 32 million.
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
