By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Olympic organisers trying to
keep London's opening ceremony secret have appealed to rehearsal
spectators and performers not to leak details of the event that
insiders describe as spectacular with a touch of quirky British
humour.
At a rehearsal on Monday night, Oscar-winning film-maker
Danny Boyle asked some 30,000 spectators not to post details or
photos on social networks of his 27-million-pound ($42-million)
ceremony - and most honoured his plea, with few "secrets"
buzzing online on Tuesday.
Boyle has voiced frustration at details leaking before
Friday's show, particularly after he unveiled part of the set
last month to sate growing curiosity.
But the explosion of social media has made secrets almost
impossible to keep at this Olympics.
In a move to counteract leaks, organisers emblazoned a
Twitter hashtag #savethesurprise on screens inside the Olympic
Stadium on Monday, urging people to use that tag to build a buzz
before Friday, and participants hoped this would work.
"The ceremony is very emotional, very British, with quirky
humour. And it will have surprises, even for the critics," said
Dikaia Chatziefstathiou, who researches the Olympic movement at
Canterbury University and is dancing in the opening ceremony.
Chatziefstathiou said the 10,000 volunteer performers in the
three-hour ceremony signed contracts stopping them from giving
away details or posting photos onto social network sites, but
she was allowed to say the show spanned 1896 to the present.
Organisers will be hoping that a spectacular opening will
end complaints from Britons about security bungles, transport
woes and the 9.3-billion-pound ($14.4-billion) cost of the
Games, being held as Britain faces recession and unemployment of
8.1 percent.
The ceremony poses a challenge to organisers to strike a
balance between global and national appeal.
Beijing in 2008 was determined to use an opening ceremony
watched by about one billion people to forge a new identity as a
modern, global powerhouse on the world stage and produced a
lavish, meticulously choreographed show.
Athens in 2004 used its event and hosting of the Games to
try to shed its reputation as a parochial and unruly corner of
the European Union, while Sydney in 2000 showcased its appeal as
a sophisticated tourist destination, and not just the outback.
SARCASM, BONKERS
With another 60,000 people to attend a dress rehearsal on
Wednesday, organisers were finding it difficult to keep a lid on
their plans.
Hundreds of people took to Twitter and Facebook after
Monday's rehearsal to rave about the event, describing it as
"out of this world", "bonkers", with some sarcastic silliness
and a "mind-blowing finale".
Some details are already known about the ceremony that will
be watched by about a billion people globally, although at
Monday's rehearsal key moments were missing.
"We can't show you everything," Boyle said in a brief
introduction to the stunt-filled show. "If you would not tweet
and you would not post, especially pictures, we would really,
really appreciate it."
The ceremony, titled "Isles of Wonder" and inspired by
William Shakespeare's play "The Tempest", is due to open at 2000
GMT with the ringing of the largest harmonically tuned bell in
the world. Queen Elizabeth will open the Games in front of more
than 100 world leaders and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama.
Boyle, who made the gritty film "Trainspotter", revealed
last month that he will turn the stadium into a British rural
idyll complete with live sheep, horses, cows, goats, chickens, 9
geese and three sheep dogs -- much to the disapproval of some
animal rights groups.
The pastoral scene will also include a game of village
cricket and music festival style "mosh pits" filled with
standing members of the public at either end of the stadium.
What the media has since leaked includes elements of the
next "act" of the show, recreating the "dark Satanic mills"
of William Blake, whose poem Jerusalem includes this reference
to the Industrial Revolution and has become an anthem to
England.
Insiders said the industrial revolution was the second of
three chapters in the show that then moved on to present day.
This final section includes a tribute to the National Health
Service and nurses, with reports that Harry Potter villain
Voldemort and the magical nanny, Mary Poppins, would appear.
After Boyle's show, athletes from the 204 competing nations
will walk around the meadow, with bookmaker Coral running odds
of 100-1 that a streaker would appear during the evening.
The identity of the torchbearer who lights the cauldron is
the most closely guarded secret and, so far, has not leaked.
Bookmakers have the clear favourite as Steve Redgrave, Britain's
most successful Olympian who won five gold medals.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, Additional reporting by Mike
Collett-White,; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)